Best seasons of Survivor?

My wife and I are somewhat new to Survivor only having started watching it in the last 2 years or so. I apologize if this has been covered in another thread but searching did not show a thread. I was wondering what people's favorite seasons of Survivor are as we have Paramount+ and recently started watching a new season randomly (season 30 worlds apart with the three trips blue collar, white collar, and no collar. We watched the seasons with "coach" and Colton and a few others and some seasons seemed hit or miss.



Thanks!