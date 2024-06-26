Best seasons of Survivor?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 8,008
Received 412 Likes on 292 Posts
Best seasons of Survivor?
My wife and I are somewhat new to Survivor only having started watching it in the last 2 years or so. I apologize if this has been covered in another thread but searching did not show a thread. I was wondering what people's favorite seasons of Survivor are as we have Paramount+ and recently started watching a new season randomly (season 30 worlds apart with the three trips blue collar, white collar, and no collar. We watched the seasons with "coach" and Colton and a few others and some seasons seemed hit or miss.
Thanks!
Thanks!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off