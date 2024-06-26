DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Best seasons of Survivor?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Best seasons of Survivor?

   
Old 06-26-24, 08:46 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
jpcamb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 8,008
Received 412 Likes on 292 Posts
Best seasons of Survivor?
My wife and I are somewhat new to Survivor only having started watching it in the last 2 years or so. I apologize if this has been covered in another thread but searching did not show a thread. I was wondering what people's favorite seasons of Survivor are as we have Paramount+ and recently started watching a new season randomly (season 30 worlds apart with the three trips blue collar, white collar, and no collar. We watched the seasons with "coach" and Colton and a few others and some seasons seemed hit or miss.

Thanks!
jpcamb is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.