Kite Man: Hell Yeah! -- Animated series premiering 7/18/24
Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor`s Legion of Doom; nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy.
Re: Kite Man: Hell Yeah! -- Animated series premiering 7/18/24
Yess!
And..Keith David as a funny Darkseid is EPIC
Re: Kite Man: Hell Yeah! -- Animated series premiering 7/18/24
I dunno why I thought I wouldn't want to watch this. It looks hilarious!
