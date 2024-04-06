DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Butterfly in the Sky - A Reading Rainbow Documentary (Netflix) 2024

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Butterfly in the Sky - A Reading Rainbow Documentary (Netflix) 2024

   
Old 06-04-24, 02:56 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
tanman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 10,075
Received 1,009 Likes on 702 Posts
Butterfly in the Sky - A Reading Rainbow Documentary (Netflix) 2024


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15358498/reference/


I thought there was a thread about this documentary but I must be going crazy.

I thought this was an excellent documentary. Very well done and they got a lot of the crew interviewed as well as even some of the review kids. This show is an absolute treasure and really did influence me as a young child. LeVar Burton is also a national treasure and between Reading Rainbow and TNG is one of my favorite actors.

tanman is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
0073735963 (06-04-24)
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.