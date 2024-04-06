Butterfly in the Sky - A Reading Rainbow Documentary (Netflix) 2024

I thought there was a thread about this documentary but I must be going crazy.I thought this was an excellent documentary. Very well done and they got a lot of the crew interviewed as well as even some of the review kids. This show is an absolute treasure and really did influence me as a young child. LeVar Burton is also a national treasure and between Reading Rainbow and TNG is one of my favorite actors.