The Veil (FX on Hulu) -- S: Elisabeth Moss -- International spy thriller -- 4/30/24

The Veil (FX on Hulu) -- S: Elisabeth Moss -- International spy thriller -- 4/30/24

   
Old 03-21-24, 03:23 PM
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,610
Received 3,532 Likes on 2,532 Posts
The Veil (FX on Hulu) -- S: Elisabeth Moss -- International spy thriller -- 4/30/24






Starring Elisabeth Moss, FX's The Veil is a spy thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert potential disaster.


6 episodes

This is a FX on Hulu series. It's from Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders

This looks good. Has a very dark James Bond adventure feel.
