The Veil (FX on Hulu) -- S: Elisabeth Moss -- International spy thriller -- 4/30/24
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,610
Received 3,532 Likes on 2,532 Posts
The Veil (FX on Hulu) -- S: Elisabeth Moss -- International spy thriller -- 4/30/24
Starring Elisabeth Moss, FX's The Veil is a spy thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert potential disaster.
6 episodes
This is a FX on Hulu series. It's from Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders
This looks good. Has a very dark James Bond adventure feel.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off