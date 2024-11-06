How Music Got Free - 6/11/24 (Paramount +) EPs Eminem & LeBron James
How Music Got Free - 6/11/24 (Paramount +) EPs Eminem & LeBron James
How Music Got Free is coming soon to Paramount+.
The two-part documentary, from exec producers Eminem and LeBron James, will debut June 11 in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+ and the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy.
The series, which premiered at SXSW earlier this year, details the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-90s and early-2000s. File sharing technology, combined with the insatiable demand for new music, created both the means and the motive for millions of young people to participate in outright theft and be celebrated for it.
Alexandria Stapleton (Reggie) directs the doc, which is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, James SpringHill banner, Interscope Films and Shady Films.
How Music Got Free features interviews with the likes of Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland, Jimmy Iovine, Rocsi Diaz, Rhymefest and Steve Stoute, among others.
As a filmmaker, I wanted to challenge the narrow lens of who we regard as tech innovators, Stapleton said. How Music Got Free is a story that proves brilliant minds can be found in unlikely places, like the rural, forgotten factory town of Shelby, North Carolina.
Stapleton exec produces alongside Stoute and Stephen Witt, with Marshall Eminem Mathers and Paul Rosenberg for Shady Films; James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron for SpringHill; Bridgette Theriault, Dan Sacks and James Chapman for Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures; Steve Berman, John Janick and Anthony Seyler for Interscope films; and Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios.
Watch the trailer below.
