Bodkin (Netflix) -- S: Will Forte -- Dark comedy thriller -- Premieres 5/9/24
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,765
Received 3,575 Likes on 2,564 Posts
Bodkin (Netflix) -- S: Will Forte -- Dark comedy thriller -- Premieres 5/9/24
SYNOPSIS
BODKIN is a dark comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters (Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara) who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in a quaint, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction - about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves - the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.
BODKIN is a Higher Ground production.
Release Date: May 9, 2024
Episodes: 7 episodes x 1 hour
BODKIN is a dark comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters (Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara) who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in a quaint, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction - about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves - the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.
BODKIN is a Higher Ground production.
Release Date: May 9, 2024
Episodes: 7 episodes x 1 hour
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off