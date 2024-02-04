DVD Talk Forum

Bodkin (Netflix) -- S: Will Forte -- Dark comedy thriller -- Premieres 5/9/24

Bodkin (Netflix) -- S: Will Forte -- Dark comedy thriller -- Premieres 5/9/24

   
Bodkin (Netflix) -- S: Will Forte -- Dark comedy thriller -- Premieres 5/9/24


SYNOPSIS

BODKIN is a dark comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters (Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara) who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in a quaint, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction - about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves - the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.

BODKIN is a Higher Ground production.

Release Date: May 9, 2024

Episodes: 7 episodes x 1 hour


