Favorite Limited Series?
Favorite Limited Series?
The Queen's Gambit.
Shogun just behind it.
then Slow Horses.
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Chernobyl
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Chernobyl was really good.
Shogun (2024) of course.
The Stand (1994)
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Luck - since that turned out to be a limited series.
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
I have a few more, but for the purpose of this thread, what exactly defines a "limited" series? Number of episodes? One season and done?
If it qualifies, I would definitely add Watchmen to my list, that was fantastic.
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Andor S1
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
And Watchman is a fantastic call! Wonderful series.
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Since it was only one season, how bout Freaks and Geeks. Or even Firefly. Also, loved Lovecraft Country.
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
If we're talking limited series as a one-off with no more than 10 episodes then I would second the aforementioned Chernobyl and Watchmen, while adding:
The Shadow Line
The Night Of
Sharp Objects
If we're talking shows that were meant to have a second season but were canceled after one then I would second the aforementioned Luck and include these as well:
Taboo
Hunted
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Now Regina King did win an Emmy in the Limited Series category for a Netflix series called Seven Seconds that was supposed to be a Dramatic Series, but got canceled after one season and the Emmys did let them classify it as a Limited Series
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Band of Brothers always tops my list for these threads. A damn near perfect series!
While it may not be the best, I had a great time with 11/22/63.
And while Im listing Stephen Kong Mini-series, I love the original mini-series of The Stand with Gary Sinise. Though, now were going down the mini series rabbit hole.
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
1. Midnight Mass
2. The Haunting of Hill House
3. through infinity--yes, there have been other good ones, but none, for me, compare to the above two.
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Watchmen was the first thing that came to mind.
Ken Burns' Baseball
I haven't seen it since it first aired, but I remember liking Lonesome Dove.
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Lonesome Dove is my personal favorite (it probably counts as a mini series though). I also really enjoyed The Undoing.
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Most recently:
Fool Me Once (Netflix)
Shogun (FX/Hulu)
Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
1883 (Paramount+)
The Undoing (HBO)
The Last Dance (ESPN/Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
I'm talking about something that has a beginning and a definitive end. Not a 1 season show that was cancelled or a continuing show. .
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Maybe doesnt fit the criteria exactly but since the seasons are all self contained stories Im going with season one of True Detective.
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
The White Lotus
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
24: Live Another Day
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Isn’t NCIS coming up on 1,000?