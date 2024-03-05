Re: Favorite Limited Series?

Quote: Mike86 Originally Posted by Maybe doesnt fit the criteria exactly but since the seasons are all self contained stories Im going with season one of True Detective.

That is considered a Limited Series by the Television Academy, but for whatever reason, HBO competed Season 1 in the Dramatic Series category, where it was nominated for 12 Emmys including Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series (x 2). It won 5 Emmys including Best Directing in a Drama Series  Im sure it would have totally cleaned up if it had competed in the Limited Series categories instead of pitting itself against Breaking Bad.in its final season. It moved to Limited Series for subsequent seasons, and will undoubtedly be up for several Emmys this Summer as well in the Limited Series category.