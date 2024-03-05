DVD Talk Forum

Favorite Limited Series?

Favorite Limited Series?

   
05-03-24, 02:36 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,535
Received 935 Likes on 783 Posts
Favorite Limited Series?
The Queen's Gambit.
Shogun just behind it.
then Slow Horses.
Last edited by OldBoy; 05-03-24 at 02:42 PM.
05-03-24, 02:38 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Atascadero, CA
Posts: 10,420
Received 266 Likes on 196 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Chernobyl
05-03-24, 02:44 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 23,362
Received 2,244 Likes on 1,528 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Originally Posted by Nesbit
Chernobyl
Came in here to say the same, great series!
05-03-24, 03:27 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Received 6,252 Likes on 4,273 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Originally Posted by cultshock
Came in here to say the same, great series!
I had a tough time with Episode 1. Never revisited it. Guess I need to go back.

For me
From The Earth to the Moon
Band of Brothers
Fargo Season 1 and 2
American Crime Story : The People vs OJ Simpson
Mare of Easttown
Shogun
05-03-24, 03:46 PM
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 4,548
Received 457 Likes on 315 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Chernobyl was really good.
Shogun (2024) of course.
The Stand (1994)
05-03-24, 03:53 PM
DVD Talk God
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Directionally Challenged (for DirecTV)
Posts: 130,302
Received 620 Likes on 499 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Luck - since that turned out to be a limited series.
05-03-24, 03:57 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 23,362
Received 2,244 Likes on 1,528 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Originally Posted by Decker
I had a tough time with Episode 1. Never revisited it. Guess I need to go back.
To be fair, I originally was kind of iffy on watching it as I assumed it would be a real downer of a series. But my teenage son really wanted to see it so I watched it with him, I'm glad I did.

I have a few more, but for the purpose of this thread, what exactly defines a "limited" series? Number of episodes? One season and done?

If it qualifies, I would definitely add Watchmen to my list, that was fantastic.
05-03-24, 03:58 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 18,332
Received 1,424 Likes on 1,040 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Andor S1
05-03-24, 04:17 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Received 6,252 Likes on 4,273 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Originally Posted by cultshock
I have a few more, but for the purpose of this thread, what exactly defines a "limited" series? Number of episodes? One season and done?

If it qualifies, I would definitely add Watchmen to my list, that was fantastic.
At least for Emmys, it's a single, contained series in a single season without story carryover.

And Watchman is a fantastic call! Wonderful series.

Originally Posted by milo bloom
Andor S1
That is actually a Dramatic Series, at least by Emmy standards. Runs two seasons.
05-03-24, 05:47 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,535
Received 935 Likes on 783 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Since it was only one season, how bout Freaks and Geeks. Or even Firefly. Also, loved Lovecraft Country.
05-03-24, 06:59 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2022
Location: The Vic & Comet
Posts: 1,305
Received 331 Likes on 225 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
If we're talking limited series as a one-off with no more than 10 episodes then I would second the aforementioned Chernobyl and Watchmen, while adding:

The Shadow Line

The Night Of

Sharp Objects


If we're talking shows that were meant to have a second season but were canceled after one then I would second the aforementioned Luck and include these as well:

Taboo

Hunted
05-03-24, 07:09 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Received 6,252 Likes on 4,273 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
Since it was only one season, how bout Freaks and Geeks. Or even Firefly. Also, loved Lovecraft Country.
I wouldn't count those. They didn't have a one-season story to tell.
Now Regina King did win an Emmy in the Limited Series category for a Netflix series called Seven Seconds that was supposed to be a Dramatic Series, but got canceled after one season and the Emmys did let them classify it as a Limited Series
Last edited by Decker; 05-03-24 at 07:14 PM.
05-03-24, 08:38 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 27,409
Received 3,227 Likes on 2,083 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Originally Posted by Decker
I had a tough time with Episode 1. Never revisited it. Guess I need to go back.

For me
From The Earth to the Moon
Band of Brothers
Fargo Season 1 and 2
American Crime Story : The People vs OJ Simpson
Mare of Easttown
Shogun
Chernobyl is a fantastic series. You really should give it another try.

Band of Brothers always tops my list for these threads. A damn near perfect series!

While it may not be the best, I had a great time with 11/22/63.

And while Im listing Stephen Kong Mini-series, I love the original mini-series of The Stand with Gary Sinise. Though, now were going down the mini series rabbit hole.
05-03-24, 08:44 PM
New Member
 
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 18
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
1. Midnight Mass
2. The Haunting of Hill House
3. through infinity--yes, there have been other good ones, but none, for me, compare to the above two.
05-03-24, 08:50 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Posts: 1,966
Received 49 Likes on 40 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Watchmen was the first thing that came to mind.

Ken Burns' Baseball
I haven't seen it since it first aired, but I remember liking Lonesome Dove.
05-03-24, 09:17 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,844
Received 814 Likes on 603 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Lonesome Dove is my personal favorite (it probably counts as a mini series though). I also really enjoyed The Undoing.
05-04-24, 01:01 AM
DVD Talk God
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,099
Received 3,679 Likes on 2,646 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Most recently:

Fool Me Once (Netflix)

Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

1883 (Paramount+)

The Undoing (HBO)

The Last Dance (ESPN/Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

I'm talking about something that has a beginning and a definitive end. Not a 1 season show that was cancelled or a continuing show. .
05-04-24, 06:59 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,768
Received 1,158 Likes on 904 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Maybe doesnt fit the criteria exactly but since the seasons are all self contained stories Im going with season one of True Detective.
05-04-24, 10:08 AM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Received 6,252 Likes on 4,273 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Originally Posted by Mike86
Maybe doesnt fit the criteria exactly but since the seasons are all self contained stories Im going with season one of True Detective.
That is considered a Limited Series by the Television Academy, but for whatever reason, HBO competed Season 1 in the Dramatic Series category, where it was nominated for 12 Emmys including Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series (x 2). It won 5 Emmys including Best Directing in a Drama Series  Im sure it would have totally cleaned up if it had competed in the Limited Series categories instead of pitting itself against Breaking Bad.in its final season. It moved to Limited Series for subsequent seasons, and will undoubtedly be up for several Emmys this Summer as well in the Limited Series category.
05-04-24, 12:15 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,535
Received 935 Likes on 783 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
The White Lotus
05-04-24, 12:43 PM
DVD Talk God
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,099
Received 3,679 Likes on 2,646 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
The White Lotus
That's an ongoing series. It's headed into season 3.
05-04-24, 12:47 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,540
Received 352 Likes on 271 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
24: Live Another Day

hey, that qualifies!
05-04-24, 01:22 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,535
Received 935 Likes on 783 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Originally Posted by DJariya
That's an ongoing series. It's headed into season 3.
yes, but it is a different locale, different cast each time. each season should be considered since there is usually no crossover stories, only a couple characters.
05-04-24, 01:33 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,135
Received 1,103 Likes on 799 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Breaking Bad
Spoiler:
60 episodes is limited compared to SVU's 500

﻿
05-04-24, 04:16 PM
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,535
Received 935 Likes on 783 Posts
Re: Favorite Limited Series?
Isn’t NCIS coming up on 1,000?
