Joe Flaherty dead at 82

Joe Flaherty dead at 82

   
Old 04-02-24, 02:03 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 17,145
Received 824 Likes on 574 Posts
Joe Flaherty dead at 82
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dead at 82

Loved him on SCTV.
Old 04-02-24, 02:11 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Atascadero, CA
Posts: 10,154
Received 228 Likes on 169 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Although I saw him in lots of stuff over the years hell always be Mr Weir fron Freaks and Geeks to me. RIP
Old 04-02-24, 02:14 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 63,169
Received 1,757 Likes on 1,099 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Remember him well from SCTV. RIP
Old 04-02-24, 02:21 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
mwbmis's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Land of Lincoln
Posts: 6,973
Received 182 Likes on 147 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Local Boys Repel Yankee Horde
Old 04-02-24, 02:22 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,465
Received 818 Likes on 543 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
There was a movie I saw as a kid that I swore starred Joe Flaherty starring as Dracula. I searched for it for years. I thought I made it up in my mind or I was going insane. Eventually I figured out it was a mixed memory thing and that the movie was actually called the Halloween That Almost Wasnt and starred Judd Hirsch. I combined Flahertys Maniac Mansion and his Count Floyd character.
Thank you Al Gore for inventing the internet.
Old 04-02-24, 02:34 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 22,999
Received 2,135 Likes on 1,461 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
RIP Count Floyd.
Old 04-02-24, 02:35 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Twin Cities, US of A
Posts: 14,162
Received 169 Likes on 134 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82

Died? Oh, I just did that for respect.
Old 04-02-24, 02:40 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,547
Received 410 Likes on 296 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
He was the Dad in Freaks and Geeks, the guy who trolled Happy Gilmore who screamed "Jackass" and also was one of the Carnies who kidnapped Big Bird in Follow that Bird. RIP
Old 04-02-24, 03:44 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 63,169
Received 1,757 Likes on 1,099 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Also remember his Count Floyd video intro for RUSH

Old 04-02-24, 04:51 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,008
Received 1,082 Likes on 780 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82


What I love is that in the SCTV reality, Count Floyd was really Floyd Robertson the station anchorman.
Old 04-02-24, 04:57 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 1999
Location: Signal Hill, CA
Posts: 3,519
Received 73 Likes on 50 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
RIP Joe Flaherty.

He was wonderful in SCTV as was the rest of the cast.

When SCTV started out, it was difficult to find when it was being broadcast on my local East Coast stations since the viewings were often sporadic.

When the show finally made it to NBC, NBC put it in the 12:30 a.m. Friday time slot for the cancelled The Midnight Special.

Would have been nice if NBC alternated Saturday Night Live with SCTV every other week on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. If such a thing had occurred, SCTV might have blown Saturday Night Live off the air.
Old 04-02-24, 04:59 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
philo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2003
Location: under the sofa cushions
Posts: 1,217
Received 113 Likes on 81 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Dang. Seemed like a great guy. I really enjoyed watching him in pretty much anything. I remember first catching Count Floyd during Saturday morning cartoons on the Ed Grimley cartoon show.

I think my first exposure to his work on SCTV was when NBC ran reruns very late after Letterman. Also might have caught them on Nick At Nite at some point unless I'm misremembering. He had that great brief appearance at the end of Back to the Future II.
Old 04-02-24, 05:12 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 38,157
Received 1,180 Likes on 908 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
He played a dentist in an episode of Married with Children. I think Traci Lords played the assistant and Flaherty was drinking a whiskey before he went to work on Al's grill.
Old 04-02-24, 07:44 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Toby Dramit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2022
Location: The Vic & Comet
Posts: 1,220
Received 304 Likes on 206 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Loved him on SCTV. His bits with Andrea Martin were among the best on the show. He'll be missed.

Old 04-02-24, 08:41 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Legend
 
wishbone's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 21,437
Likes: 0
Received 171 Likes on 119 Posts
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
His characters were always fun and memorable. RIP Joe Flaherty.
