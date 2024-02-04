Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Although I saw him in lots of stuff over the years hell always be Mr Weir fron Freaks and Geeks to me. RIP
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Remember him well from SCTV. RIP
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
There was a movie I saw as a kid that I swore starred Joe Flaherty starring as Dracula. I searched for it for years. I thought I made it up in my mind or I was going insane. Eventually I figured out it was a mixed memory thing and that the movie was actually called the Halloween That Almost Wasnt and starred Judd Hirsch. I combined Flahertys Maniac Mansion and his Count Floyd character.
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
RIP Count Floyd.
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
He was the Dad in Freaks and Geeks, the guy who trolled Happy Gilmore who screamed "Jackass" and also was one of the Carnies who kidnapped Big Bird in Follow that Bird. RIP
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Also remember his Count Floyd video intro for RUSH
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
RIP Joe Flaherty.
He was wonderful in SCTV as was the rest of the cast.
When SCTV started out, it was difficult to find when it was being broadcast on my local East Coast stations since the viewings were often sporadic.
When the show finally made it to NBC, NBC put it in the 12:30 a.m. Friday time slot for the cancelled The Midnight Special.
Would have been nice if NBC alternated Saturday Night Live with SCTV every other week on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. If such a thing had occurred, SCTV might have blown Saturday Night Live off the air.
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Dang. Seemed like a great guy. I really enjoyed watching him in pretty much anything. I remember first catching Count Floyd during Saturday morning cartoons on the Ed Grimley cartoon show.
I think my first exposure to his work on SCTV was when NBC ran reruns very late after Letterman. Also might have caught them on Nick At Nite at some point unless I'm misremembering. He had that great brief appearance at the end of Back to the Future II.
I think my first exposure to his work on SCTV was when NBC ran reruns very late after Letterman. Also might have caught them on Nick At Nite at some point unless I'm misremembering. He had that great brief appearance at the end of Back to the Future II.
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
He played a dentist in an episode of Married with Children. I think Traci Lords played the assistant and Flaherty was drinking a whiskey before he went to work on Al's grill.
Re: Joe Flaherty dead at 82
Loved him on SCTV. His bits with Andrea Martin were among the best on the show. He'll be missed.
