Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO) - 3/29/24

   
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO) - 3/29/24
Has anyone watched this yet? It's a really different sort of open, self-aware reality show -- kind of a direct sequel to Rothaniel, the Emmy-winning HBO Comedy Special where he made headlines by coming out (and informing his mom on-stage).
Here he deals with his new reality as an out gay man, and specifically with the friend he confessed to having a crush on. Here he's named and appears, and it's rapper Tyler the Creator! That was pretty wild to see, and to see that he seemingly willingly participated.
The first episode chronicles a number of his Grindr hook-ups, which is weird and a little uncomfortable.

What I found particularly strange is that there are parts where he's with a masked friend identified only as "Anonymous", who accompanies him to the Emmys. That's odd, since it was widely known at the time that he went to the Emmys with an occasionally-masked Bo Burnham, who directed the special.



https://www.reddit.com/r/boburnham/c..._after_jerrod/

Anyway, it's a really open, honest. different sort of reality show. I will keep watching.
There's a good, extensive interview with Jerrod in Variety
