Best TV Show Alternative Title Sequences
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 9,840
Received 917 Likes on 640 Posts
Best TV Show Alternative Title Sequences
What are some fun examples of episodes that changed up the title sequence to fit the theme of a particular episode?
I'll go ahead with my favorite. A recent one.
I'll go ahead with my favorite. A recent one.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off