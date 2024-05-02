The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+) - S: Noel Fielding - Premieres 3/1/2024
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+) - S: Noel Fielding - Premieres 3/1/2024
In The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Dick Turpin (Noel Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when hes made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.
