The Girls on the Bus (Max) - S: Benoist, Gugino, Behnam, Elmore - premieres 3/14/24

THE GIRLS ON THE BUS invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities. The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record. Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town - the battle for the White House.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Brandon Scott

· Carla Gugino as Grace Gordon Greene

· Christina Elmore as Kimberlyn Kendrick

· Griffin Dunne as Bruce Turner

· Mark Consuelos

· Melissa Benoist as Sadie McCarthy

· Natasha Behnam as Lola Gabriel

· Scott Foley



CREW INFORMATION:

· Amy Chozick as BOOK/CRTR/EP

· Greg Berlanti as EP

· Jesse Peretz as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Julie Plec as CRTR/EP

· Leigh London Redman as EP

· Marcos Siega as EP

· Melissa Benoist as PROD

· Rina Mimoun as EP

· Sarah Schechter as EP