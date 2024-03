STEVE! (martin) - a documentary in 2 pieces (Apple TV+) - 3/29/24

Steve Martin, ‘The Most Idolized Comedian Ever,’ Focus of Two-Part Documentary





You Tube “This guy was getting people so happy,” Jerry Seinfeld says of Martin in the preview for the documentary, which debuts March 29. “He’s the most idolized comedian ever.”

See trailer for, arriving on Apple TV+ on March 29The upcoming fourth season ofwon’t be the only opportunity to see Steve Martin on the small screen this year, as the beloved comic will be the focus of a two-part documentary debuting on Apple TV+ this month.The streaming service has shared the first trailer for, which examines Martin’s trailblazing rise in the comedy world, his decades as a Hollywood leading man, and his late-career transformation as a bluegrass musician andco-star.