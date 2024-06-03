DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

STEVE! (martin) - a documentary in 2 pieces (Apple TV+) - 3/29/24

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

STEVE! (martin) - a documentary in 2 pieces (Apple TV+) - 3/29/24

   
Old 03-06-24, 11:27 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,656
Received 5,939 Likes on 4,054 Posts
STEVE! (martin) - a documentary in 2 pieces (Apple TV+) - 3/29/24

Steve Martin, The Most Idolized Comedian Ever, Focus of Two-Part Documentary

See trailer for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, arriving on Apple TV+ on March 29

The upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building wont be the only opportunity to see Steve Martin on the small screen this year, as the beloved comic will be the focus of a two-part documentary debuting on Apple TV+ this month.

The streaming service has shared the first trailer for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, which examines Martins trailblazing rise in the comedy world, his decades as a Hollywood leading man, and his late-career transformation as a bluegrass musician and Only Murders co-star.
This guy was getting people so happy, Jerry Seinfeld says of Martin in the preview for the documentary, which debuts March 29. Hes the most idolized comedian ever.


Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-06-24, 05:33 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,977
Received 3,113 Likes on 2,012 Posts
Re: STEVE! (martin) - a documentary in 2 pieces (Apple TV+) - 3/29/24
Steve Martin is probably my all-time favorite comedian. Im looking forward to watching this.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
A Gentleman in Moscow (Showtime/Paramount+) -- S: Ewan McGregor -- Limited series -- 3/29/24

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.