STEVE! (martin) - a documentary in 2 pieces (Apple TV+) - 3/29/24
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,656
Received 5,939 Likes on 4,054 Posts
Steve Martin, The Most Idolized Comedian Ever, Focus of Two-Part DocumentarySee trailer for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, arriving on Apple TV+ on March 29
The upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building wont be the only opportunity to see Steve Martin on the small screen this year, as the beloved comic will be the focus of a two-part documentary debuting on Apple TV+ this month.
The streaming service has shared the first trailer for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, which examines Martins trailblazing rise in the comedy world, his decades as a Hollywood leading man, and his late-career transformation as a bluegrass musician and Only Murders co-star.
This guy was getting people so happy, Jerry Seinfeld says of Martin in the preview for the documentary, which debuts March 29. Hes the most idolized comedian ever.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,977
Received 3,113 Likes on 2,012 Posts
Re: STEVE! (martin) - a documentary in 2 pieces (Apple TV+) - 3/29/24
Steve Martin is probably my all-time favorite comedian. Im looking forward to watching this.
