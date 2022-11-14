Fleishman is in Trouble (Hulu) S: Eisenberg, Danes, Caplan, Brody - premieres 11/17/22

Quote:

FX's Fleishman Is In Trouble, based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's critically acclaimed, best-selling novel, will premiere Thursday, November 17 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the eight-episode series. A new episode will be available each subsequent Thursday. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.



Fleishman Is In Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old "Toby Fleishman" (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, "Rachel" (Claire Danes), disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old "Hannah" (Meara Mahoney Gross) and 9-year-old "Solly" (Maxim Swinton) and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends "Libby" (Lizzy Caplan) and "Seth" (Adam Brody), a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming - and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer - he realizes that he'll never be able to figure out what happened to "Rachel" until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Adam Brody as Seth

· Claire Danes as Rachel

· Jesse Eisenberg as Toby Fleishman

· Lizzy Caplan as Libby

· Maxim Swinton as Solly

· Meara Mahoney Gross as Hanna



CREW INFORMATION:

· Carl Beverly as EP

· Jonathan Dayton as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Robert Pulcini as DIR/EP

· Sarah Timberman as EP

· Shari Springer Berman as DIR/EP

· Susannah Grant as EP

· Taffy Brodesser-Akner as BOOK/CRTR/EP

· Valerie Faris as EP/DIR (Pilot)