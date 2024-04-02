Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
Okay, the Super Bowl ads are beginning to drop and two are pretty special. Worth starting the thread now I figured.
First the Paramount + Ad that has already been posted in this forum twice. Worth one more time.
Kate McKinnon Hellman’s
David & Victoria Beckham tease a SB ad
Messi in a Michelob Ultra ad
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
Chris Pratt for Pringles
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
Keep your eyes peeled during the Big Game to see what Martin Scorsese has been working on with his daughter, Francesca.
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
To remember Uber Eats delivers almost, almost anything, all you have to do is forget something else. Simply make a little room in your brain - like Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, USHER, the Beckhams, and Jelly Roll do. Whatever you forget, just remember Uber Eats gets almost anything.
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
I don't get why you'd hire someone like Jenna Ortega in your commercial just to not feature her, unless she's paid by the minute aired or something.
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
