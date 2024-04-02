DVD Talk Forum

Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread

Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread

   
02-04-24, 06:22 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 73,967
Received 5,805 Likes on 3,961 Posts
Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
Okay, the Super Bowl ads are beginning to drop and two are pretty special. Worth starting the thread now I figured.

First the Paramount + Ad that has already been posted in this forum twice. Worth one more time.

Kate McKinnon Hellman’s

David & Victoria Beckham tease a SB ad

Messi in a Michelob Ultra ad
02-05-24, 11:55 AM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 73,967
Received 5,805 Likes on 3,961 Posts
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
Chris Pratt for Pringles
02-05-24, 12:50 PM
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,559
Likes: 0
Received 4,394 Likes on 2,980 Posts
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
Keep your eyes peeled during the Big Game to see what Martin Scorsese has been working on with his daughter, Francesca.
02-06-24, 12:29 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,881
Received 669 Likes on 491 Posts
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread


02-06-24, 01:58 PM
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,559
Likes: 0
Received 4,394 Likes on 2,980 Posts
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
To remember Uber Eats delivers almost, almost anything, all you have to do is forget something else. Simply make a little room in your brain - like Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, USHER, the Beckhams, and Jelly Roll do. Whatever you forget, just remember Uber Eats gets almost anything.
02-06-24, 02:27 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 43,643
Received 1,829 Likes on 1,415 Posts
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
I don't get why you'd hire someone like Jenna Ortega in your commercial just to not feature her, unless she's paid by the minute aired or something.
02-06-24, 02:45 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,881
Received 669 Likes on 491 Posts
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
02-06-24, 04:04 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 7,166
Received 499 Likes on 310 Posts
Re: Super Bowl 58 Commercial Discussion Thread
Taylor Swift should do commentary after each commercial.
