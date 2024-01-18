DVD Talk Forum

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Prime) -- prequel series

   
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Prime) -- prequel series


From the Producers of The Terminal List and NYT Bestselling author Jack Carr
– introducing THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF, a prequel series featuring Ben Edwards and James Reece. Production begins early this year.

Additional info from when news broke about the prequel and season 2 last year:

I hear other Carr characters who have or have not appeared yet on The Terminal List, an adaptation of his 2018 novel, will be featured in the prequel, including Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece and Raife Hastings, a former SEAL pal of Reece’s whose potential arrival was set up in Season 1 of the mothership series.

...

The prequel is described an elevated espionage thriller that follows Ben’s (Kitsch) journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the true darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.
https://deadline.com/2023/02/chris-p...eo-1235246705/
