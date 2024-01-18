Death and Other Details (Hulu) - S: Mandy Patinkin

Quote: How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something. but is one of them a killer? That's what the world's once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, and his protégée aim to discover. The truth at all costs.

​​​​​​​I didn't see a thread for this one yet. Wife and I watched the two available episodes last night. So far, it feels like Afterparty from Apple TV+, without the goofy comedy. I'm always in for a decent whodunnit so I'll be watching the full season as it releases. Good cast, too.