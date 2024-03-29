DVD Talk Forum

My Undead Yokai Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Just stumbled on the trailer for this. It looks like it might be fun. Then again, I thought the same thing about House Of Ninjas.



College student Tadashi Hachi Inukai (Hayato Sano) is tired of feeling like a loser. But that all changes one day when he accidentally conducts a mysterious ritual he finds online, summoning a demonic yokai to the mortal plane, nicknamed Izzy (Ai Yoshikawa). Bonded by magic, Hachi and Izzy must figure out how to navigate life, love and murder.
