My Undead Yokai Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Quote:

College student Tadashi Hachi Inukai (Hayato Sano) is tired of feeling like a loser. But that all changes one day when he accidentally conducts a mysterious ritual he finds online, summoning a demonic yokai to the mortal plane, nicknamed Izzy (Ai Yoshikawa). Bonded by magic, Hachi and Izzy must figure out how to navigate life, love and murder.