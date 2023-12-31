2024 Winter and Spring Premiere Dates

Quote: Monday, Jan. 1

Bitconned, Netflx [movie]

Fool Me Once, Netflix

Marry My Husband, Netflix

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 8 p.m., ABC (after previously airing on Disney+)

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League: Season 1, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock

90 Day: The Single Life, 8 p.m., TLC

Kids Baking Championship, 8 p.m., Food Network

Celebrity IOU, 8 p.m., HGTV

90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk, 9 p.m., TLC

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, 9 p.m., ID



Tuesday, Jan. 2

Celebrity Jeopardy!, 8 p.m., ABC (*new time slot)

Celebrity Name That Tune, 8 p.m., Fox

Finding Your Roots, 8 p.m., PBS

The Floor: Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox

Only Murders in the Building: Season 1, 8 p.m., ABC (*broadcast debut)

A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy, 10 p.m., PBS

Good Trouble, 10 p.m., Freeform



Wednesday, Jan. 3

Ishura, Hulu

I Can See Your Voice, 8 p.m., Fox

We Are Family: Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox



Thursday, Jan. 4



Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Society of the Snow, Netflix [movie]

Daughters of the Cult, Hulu

Reyka, BritBox

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: Season 1, Sundance Now/AMC+

The Golden Wedding, 8 p.m., ABC

The Power of Film, 8 p.m., TCM

Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak: The Lie Detector Test, 9 p.m., A&E/Lifetime

General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling, 10 p.m., ABC



Friday, Jan. 5

Good Grief, Netflix [movie]

Man on the Run, Netflix [movie]

Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix

James May: Our Man in India, Prime Video

LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec, Prime Video

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 8 p.m., Lifetime

RuPaul’s Drag Race, 8 p.m., MTV



Saturday, Jan. 6

Love on the Right Course, 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

The Incredible Pol Farm: Season 1, 10 p.m., Nat Geo



Sunday, Jan. 7

81st Golden Globe Awards, 8 p.m., CBS

Miss Scarlet and the Duke, 8 p.m., PBS

Worst Cooks in America, 8 p.m., Food Network



Krapopolis, 8:30 p.m., Fox

Bob’s Burgers, 9 p.m., Fox

The Great North, 9:30 p.m., Fox - -

Married to Medicine, 9 p.m., Bravo



Monday, Jan. 8

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, tbd , HBO/Max [movie]

Hoarders, 8 p.m., A&E

90 Day Diaries, 9 p.m., TLC

Cash Cab Music, 10 p.m., AXS

Secrets of Polygamy, 10 p.m., A&E

Tuesday, Jan. 9



Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli, Netflix

Synduality Noir, Hulu

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, 8 p.m., MTV

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, 9 p.m., MTV

La Brea, 9 p.m., NBC

Big Little Brawlers, 10 p.m., Discovery

Found, 10 p.m., NBC



Wednesday, Jan. 10

Criminal Record: Season 1, Apple TV+

Break Point, Netflix

The Trust: A Game of Greed: Season 1, Netflix

Prison Brides, 9:30 p.m., Lifetime

Booked: First Day In, 10 p.m., A&E

Nine Lives of …, 10 p.m., Vice



Thursday, Jan. 11



Champion: Season 1, Netflix

Sonic Prime, Netflix

SkyMed, Paramount+

Taking the Stand, 9 p.m., A&E

Undercover: Caught on Tape, 10 p.m., A&E



Friday, Jan. 12



Bluey, Disney+

Destroy All Neighbors, Shudder [movie]

Love Is Blind: Sweden: Season 1, Netflix

The Traitors: Season 2, Peacock

Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, FreeVee

True Justice: Family Ties, 8 p.m., HMM [movie]



Saturday, Jan. 13

2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, 8 p.m., FXX

Girl in the Video, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

A Scottish Love Scheme, 8 p.m., HMM [movie]



Sunday, Jan. 14

2024 Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., The CW

Yellowstone: Season 3, 8 p.m., CBS (*broadcast premiere)

Monsieur Spade, 9 p.m., AMC/AMC+/AcornTV



Belgravia: The Next Chapter, 9 p.m., MGM



Monday, Jan. 15

Maboroshi, Netflix [movie]

Emmy Awards 2023, 8 p.m., Fox

Death and Other Details. (Photo by Hulu)



Tuesday, Jan. 16

Death and Other Details: Season 1, Hulu

June, Paramount+ [movie]

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, 9 p.m., Discovery



Wednesday, Jan. 17

End of the Line: Season 1, Netflix

It Was Always Me (Siempre Fui Yo), Disney+

A Shop for Killers: Season 1, Hulu

Wild Cards: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW

Chicago Med, 8 p.m., NBC

Chicago Fire, 9 p.m., NBC

Family Law, 9 p.m., The CW

Chicago P.D., 10 p.m., NBC



Thursday, Jan. 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis, Netflix

Double Cross, ALLBLK

Law & Order, 8 p.m., NBC

Law & Order: SVU, 9 p.m., NBC

Botched, 10 p.m., E!

Law & Order: Organized Crime, 10 p.m., NBC



Friday, Jan. 19

The Kitchen, Netflix [movie]

My Loneliness Has Wings (Mi soledad tiene alas), Netflix [movie]

Love on the Spectrum, Netflix

Sixty Minutes, Netflix [movie]

Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story, Hulu

The Woman in the Wall, Paramount+ (*streaming debut)

Hazbin Hotel: Season 2, Prime Video

Transplant, 8 p.m., NBC

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, 9 p.m., Discovery



Saturday, Jan. 20

Captivating the King: Season 1, Netflix

Betty’s Bad Luck in Love, 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

Dying in Plain Sight, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]



Sunday, Jan. 21

The Woman in the Wall, 9 p.m., Showtime (*cable debut)

The Way Home, 9 p.m., Hallmark

Love & Translation: Season 1, 19 p.m., TLC



Monday, Jan. 22

Not Quite Narwhal, Netflix

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Season 1, Hulu

Ride, 8 p.m., The CW (*broadcast premiere)

The Bachelor, 8 p.m., ABC

TMZ Investigates, 8 p.m., Fox

America’s Most Wanted, 9 p.m., Fox

Battle on the Mountain: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV

Death by Fame, 9 p.m., ID

The Impact New York: Season 1, 9 p.m., VH1

The Playboy Murders, 10 p.m., ID

20/20 Event Series, 10 p.m., ABC



Tuesday, Jan. 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, Netflix

Kevin James: Irregardless, Prime Video



Wednesday, Jan. 24

Queer Eye, Netflix

Six Nations: Full Contact, Netflix [movie]

A Real Bug’s Life: Season 1, Disney+

Tell Me That You Love Me: Season 1, Hulu

Rico to the Rescue, 9 p.m., HGTV

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, 10 p.m., Freeform



Thursday, Jan. 25



Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Netflix

In the Know: Season 1, Peacock

Sexy Beast: Season 1, Paramount+

Son of a Critch, 8 p.m., The CW

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Season 1, 9 p.m., Lifetime

Friday, Jan. 26



Hightown, tbd , Starz



Saturday, Jan. 27

Doctor Slump: Season 1, Netflix

Confessions of a Cam Girl, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Swinging Into Love, 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]



Sunday, Jan. 28

Next Level Chef, 10 p.m., Fox



Monday, Jan. 29

The Claremont Murders, AcornTV

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime, Netflix

The Irrational, 10 p.m., NBC



Tuesday, Jan. 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down, Netflix

Vanderpump Rules, 8 p.m., Bravo



Wednesday, Jan. 31

Alexander the Great, Netflix

Baby Bandito, Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Netflix

Wil, Netflix [movie]

Assembled: The Making of Echo, Disney+

Choir, Disney+

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans, 10 p.m., FX/FXX/Hulu FEBRUARY Thursday, Feb. 1

Farmer Wants a Wife, 9 p.m., Fox

Genius: MLK/X, 9 p.m., Nat Geo/Disney+/Hulu

Three Little Birds, BritBox



Friday, Feb. 2

Kokomo City, 9 p.m., Showtime/Paramount+ [movie]

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Season 1, Hulu

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2, Disney+

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Season 1, Prime Video

Orion and the Dark, Netflix [movie]

The Tiger’s Apprentice, Paramount+ [movie]



Saturday, Feb. 3

A Mother’s Intuition, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO. (Photo by HBO)



Sunday, Feb. 4

66th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS

The Harlem Hellfighters, 9 p.m., History

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12, 10 p.m., HBO



Monday, Feb. 5

Below Deck, 9 p.m., Bravo



Wednesday, Feb. 7

The Conners, 8 p.m., ABC

Not Dead Yet: Season 2, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Abbott Elementary: Season 3, 9 p.m., ABC

Judge Steve Harvey, 10 p.m., ABC

Thursday, Feb. 8

Halo: Season 2, Paramount+

One Day: Season 1, Netflix

I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby, 10 p.m., Lifetime



Friday, Feb. 9

The Silent Service Season One – The Battle of Tokyo Bay: Season 1, Prime Video



Saturday, Feb. 10

Abducted off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story, 8 p.m., Lifetime



Sunday, Feb. 11

Stupid Pet Tricks, 5 p.m., TBS

Super Bowl LVIII, 6:30 p.m., CBS

Tracker: Season 1, 10 p.m., CBS



Monday, Feb. 12

Rock Paper Scissors, 5:30 p.m., Nickelodeon

The Neighborhood, 8 p.m., CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola, 8:30 p.m., CBS

NCIS, 9 p.m., CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i, 10 p.m., CBS



Tuesday, Feb. 13

FBI, 8 p.m., CBS

FBI: International, 9 p.m., CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, 10 p.m., CBS

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior in Apple TV+’s The New Look. (Photo by Apple TV+)



Wednesday, Feb. 14

Love Is Blind, Netflix

The New Look, Apple TV+



Thursday, Feb. 15

Young Sheldon, 8 p.m., CBS

Ghosts: Season 3, 8:30 p.m., CBS

So Help Me Todd, 9 p.m., CBS



Friday, Feb. 16

The Dynasty: New England Patriots, Apple TV+

Life & Beth: Season 2, Hulu

This Is Me …, Prime Video [movie]

S.W.A.T., 8 p.m., CBS

Fire Country, 9 p.m., CBS

Blue Bloods, 10 p.m., CBS



Sunday, Feb. 18

People’s Choice Awards, 8 p.m., Peacock/E!/NBC

American Idol, 8 p.m., ABC

The Simpsons, 8 p.m., Fox

The Equalizer, 8 p.m., CBS

CSI: Vegas, 10 p.m., CBS

What Would You Do?, 10 p.m., ABC



Monday, Feb. 19

Einstein and the Bomb, Netflix [movie]



Tuesday, Feb. 20

Crime Nation: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW

Will Trent, 8 p.m., ABC

The Rookie, 9 p.m., ABC

Little People, Big World, 9 p.m., TLC

The Good Doctor, 10 p.m., ABC



Wednesday, Feb. 21

Constellation: Season 1, Apple TV+

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, Apple TV+

Thursday, Feb. 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix

Death in the Dorms, Hulu



Friday, Feb. 23

Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Season 1, Netflix

Through My Window: Looking At You, Netflix [movie]

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy: Season 1, Prime Video



Saturday, Feb. 24

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 8 p.m., Netflix



Sunday, Feb. 25

39th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, 5 p.m., YouTube

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, tbd , AMC/AMC+



Monday, Feb. 26

The Voice, 8 p.m., NBC

Deal or No Deal Island: Season 1, 9:30 p.m., NBC

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Shōgun, 10 p.m., FX/Hulu



Wednesday, Feb. 28

Survivor, 8 p.m., CBS



Thursday, Feb. 29

Me, Hereafter, Hulu

The Tourist, Netflix

Elsbeth: Season 1, 10 p.m., CBS

February TBD

Me Hereafter, Hulu MARCH Friday, Mar. 1

BMF: Season 3, 8 p.m., Starz

Spaceman, Netflix [movie]



Sunday, Mar. 3

The Regime, 9 p.m., HBO



Monday, Mar. 4

Queens: Season 1, tbd , Nat Geo

MasterChef Junior, 8 p.m., Fox

So You Think You Can Dance, 9 p.m., Fox

Seeking Sister Wife, 9 p.m., TLC



Tuesday, Mar. 5

The Cleaning Lady, 8 p.m., Fox

Alert: Missing Persons Unit, 9 p.m., Fox



Wednesday, Mar. 6

Supersex: Season 1, Netflix

My 600-lb Life, 8 p.m., TLC

The Masked Singer, 8 p.m., Fox

Animal Control, 9 p.m., Fox

Family Guy, 9:30 p.m., Fox



Friday, Mar. 8

Damsel, Netflix [movie]



Sunday, Mar. 10

96th Academy Awards, 7 p.m., ABC



Tuesday, Mar. 12

7 Little Johnstons, 10 p.m., TLC



Wednesday, Mar. 13

The Amazing Race, 9:30 p.m., CBS



Thursday, Mar. 14

Girls5eva: Season 3, Netflix

9-1-1, 8 p.m., ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, 9 p.m., ABC

Station 19, 10 p.m., ABC

Hamish Linklater as Abraham Lincoln in Apple TV+’s Manhunt. (Photo by Apple TV+)



Friday, Mar. 15

Manhunt, Apple TV+



Saturday, Mar. 16

55th NAACP Image Awards, 8 p.m., CBS/BET



Sunday, Mar. 17

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, MGM+

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 8 p.m. TLC

Nolly, 9 p.m., PBS

Alice & Jack, 10 p.m., PBS



Monday, Mar. 18

Photographer, tbd , Nat Geo



Wednesday, Mar. 20

Palm Royale, Apple TV+

Thursday, Mar. 21

3 Body Problem, Netflix

Road House, Prime Video [movie]



Monday, Mar. 25

Lethally Blonde: Season 1, 10 p.m., ID



March TBD

The Thundermans Return, Paramount+ [movie] APRIL Wednesday, Apr. 3

A Brief History of the Future, 9 p.m., PBS



Thursday, Apr. 4

Música, Prime Video [movie]



Saturday, Apr. 6

Say Yes to the Dress, 8 p.m., TLC



Sunday, Apr. 7

2024 CMT Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

MaryLand, 9 p.m., PBS

Friday, Apr. 12

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, tbd , Nat Geo

Fallout: Season 1, Prime Video



Friday, Apr. 19

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, Netflix



Wednesday, Apr. 24

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, 8 p.m., TLC MAY Thursday, May 2

The Idea of You, Prime Video [movie]



Wednesday, May 15

Blood of Zeus, Netflix

Thursday, May 16

Bridgerton: Season 3, Part 1, Netflix JUNE Thursday, June 13

Bridgerton: Season 3, Part 2, Netflix



Sunday, June 16

77th Annual Tony Awards, tbd , CBS/Paramount+



Thursday, June 27

The Blue Angels, Prime Video [movie] JULY

Friday, July 26

Olympic Games Paris 2024 – Opening Ceremony, tbd , NBC/Peacock SEPTEMBER Thursday, Sept. 26

2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock DECEMBER December TBD

Charlotte’s Web, Max TBD 2024 High Potential, ABC

American Rust: Season 2, Amazon Freevee

Interview with the Vampire: Season 2, AMC+

Orphan Black: Echoes, AMC/AMC+/BBC America

Parish, AMC

Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, Bravo

After Midnight, CBS

Matlock, CBS

Poppa’s House, CBS

Jodie, Comedy Central

The Force, The CW

The Great American Bakeover, The CW

The Librarians: Next Chapter, The CW

Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaking, The CW

Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor in the Disney+ series Andor. (Photo by Disney+)



Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again, Disney+

Dragon Stalker, Disney+

Eyes of Wakanda, Disney+

The Doomies, Disney+

Marvel Zombies, Disney+

Moana: The Series, Disney+

RoboGobo, Disney+/Disney Jr.

Star Wars: The Acolyte, Disney+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Disney+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Disney+

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2, Disney+

Tiana, Disney+

Win or Lose, Disney+

X-Men, Disney+

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Disney+

The Jinx: Part 2, HBO

My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child, HBO

The Sympathizer, HBO

Interior Chinatown, Hulu

We Were the Lucky Ones, Hulu

Dance Moms Reunion, Lifetime

Hacks: Season 3, Max

Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Max

The Penguin, Max

Hotel Cocaine, MGM+

The Americas, NBC

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Netflix

Basma, Netflix [movie]

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Netflix [movie]

Blame the Game, Netflix [movie]

Big Mouth: Season 8, Netflix

Chakda ‘Xpress, Netflix [movie]

City Hunter, Netflix [movie]

Code 8: Part II, Netflix [movie]

Dead Boy Detectives, Netflix

Deliver Me, Netflix

Devil May Cry, Netflix

The Electric State, Netflix [movie]

Escape from Hat, Netflix [movie]





Exploding Kittens. (Photo by Netflix)



Exploding Kittens, Netflix

A Family Affair, Netflix [movie]

Ferry 2, Netflix [movie]

GTMAX, Netflix [movie]

Havoc, Netflix [movie]

Heart of the Hunter, Netflix [movie]

An Honest Life, Netflix [movie]

In Your Dreams, Netflix [movie]

Irish Wish, Netflix [movie]

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Netflix

Let Go, Netflix [movie]

The Mothership, Netflix [movie]

Monkey Man, Netflix [movie]

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix

The Night Agent: Season 2, Netflix

A Part of You, Netflix [movie]

Pedro Páramo, Netflix [movie]

Players, Netflix [movie]

Noah Centineo stars in The Recruit on Netflix. (Photo by Netflix)



The Recruit: Season 2, Netflix

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Netflix [movie]

Shirley, Netflix [movie]

Shout It Out Loud, Netflix [movie]

Soweto Love Story, Netflix [movie]

Spellbound, Netflix [movie]

Stolen, Netflix [movie]

That Christmas, Netflix [movie]

The Old Guard 2, Netflix [movie]

Our Oceans, Netflix

Our Living World, Netflix





Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Ripley. (Photo by Netflix)



Ripley, Netflix

The Thanksgiving Text, Netflix [movie]

Thelma the Unicorn, Netflix [movie]

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Netflix

The Town, Netflix

Trigger Warning, Netflix [movie]

Ultraman: Rising, Netflix [movie]

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4, Netflix

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, Netflix [movie]

Untitled Tomotaka Shibayama film, Netflix [movie]

Untitled Wallace and Gromit film, Netflix [movie]

Untitled Xavier Gens film, Netflix [movie]

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3, Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Netflix [movie]

The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Roku Channel

500 Days in the Wild, Paramount+ [movie]

1944, Paramount+

2024, Paramount+

Dating Naked, Paramount+

Knuckles, Paramount+

Untitled South Park Movie 1, Paramount+ [movie]

Untitled South Park Movie 2, Paramount+ [movie]

Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz, Faith Omole as Bisma, Anjana Vasan as Amina, Juliette Motamed as Ayesha and Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira in We Are Lady Parts. (Photo by Laura Radford / Peacock)



Caillou, Peaocck

Community: The Movie, Peacock [movie]

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Peacock

Those About to Die, Peacock

We Are Lady Parts: Season 2, Peacock

Matilda De Angelis in Citadel: Diana. (Photo by Prime Video)



Black, White and Blue, Prime Video [movie]

Citadel: Diana, Prime Video

Divorce In The Black, Prime Video [movie]

Hedda, Prime Video [movie]

Holland, Michigan, Prime Video [movie]

House of Spoils, Prime Video [movie]

The Jealousy Man, Prime Video [movie]

My Spy: The Eternal City, Prime Video [movie]

Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Prime Video

Space Cadet, Prime Video [movie]

Outlander: Season 7, Part B, Starz

SurrealEstate, Syfy

The Joe Schmo Show, TBS

Since a lot of you don't follow or watch network TV. Probably not very useful only having a network TV schedule list for 2024.So here is a mostly comprehensive list courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes. Cable and Streaming are included. If you don't see a date of a show that you're a fan of, it probably hasn't been announced yet.If you see a show or movie listed that you have never heard of, you can always go to YouTube and see if a trailer is available. Or Google a description. Remember, dates are always subject to change. Some may not be announced yet due to shows getting their schedules worked out post-strikes.