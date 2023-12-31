2024 Winter and Spring Premiere Dates
2024 Winter and Spring Premiere Dates
Since a lot of you don't follow or watch network TV. Probably not very useful only having a network TV schedule list for 2024.
So here is a mostly comprehensive list courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes. Cable and Streaming are included. If you don't see a date of a show that you're a fan of, it probably hasn't been announced yet.
If you see a show or movie listed that you have never heard of, you can always go to YouTube and see if a trailer is available. Or Google a description. Remember, dates are always subject to change. Some may not be announced yet due to shows getting their schedules worked out post-strikes.
https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com...re-dates-2024/
Monday, Jan. 1
Bitconned, Netflx [movie]
Fool Me Once, Netflix
Marry My Husband, Netflix
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 8 p.m., ABC (after previously airing on Disney+)
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League: Season 1, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock
90 Day: The Single Life, 8 p.m., TLC
Kids Baking Championship, 8 p.m., Food Network
Celebrity IOU, 8 p.m., HGTV
90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk, 9 p.m., TLC
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, 9 p.m., ID
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Celebrity Jeopardy!, 8 p.m., ABC (*new time slot)
Celebrity Name That Tune, 8 p.m., Fox
Finding Your Roots, 8 p.m., PBS
The Floor: Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox
Only Murders in the Building: Season 1, 8 p.m., ABC (*broadcast debut)
A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy, 10 p.m., PBS
Good Trouble, 10 p.m., Freeform
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Ishura, Hulu
I Can See Your Voice, 8 p.m., Fox
We Are Family: Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox
Thursday, Jan. 4
- - The Brothers Sun: Season 1 (2024) Netflix
Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Society of the Snow, Netflix [movie]
Daughters of the Cult, Hulu
Reyka, BritBox
Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: Season 1, Sundance Now/AMC+
The Golden Wedding, 8 p.m., ABC
The Power of Film, 8 p.m., TCM
Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak: The Lie Detector Test, 9 p.m., A&E/Lifetime
General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling, 10 p.m., ABC
Friday, Jan. 5
Good Grief, Netflix [movie]
Man on the Run, Netflix [movie]
Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix
James May: Our Man in India, Prime Video
LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec, Prime Video
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 8 p.m., Lifetime
RuPaul’s Drag Race, 8 p.m., MTV
Saturday, Jan. 6
Love on the Right Course, 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
The Incredible Pol Farm: Season 1, 10 p.m., Nat Geo
Sunday, Jan. 7
81st Golden Globe Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
Miss Scarlet and the Duke, 8 p.m., PBS
Worst Cooks in America, 8 p.m., Food Network
- - Grimsburg: Season 1 (2024) 8 p.m., Fox
Krapopolis, 8:30 p.m., Fox
Bob’s Burgers, 9 p.m., Fox
The Great North, 9:30 p.m., Fox - - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., PBS
Married to Medicine, 9 p.m., Bravo
Monday, Jan. 8
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, tbd, HBO/Max [movie]
Hoarders, 8 p.m., A&E
90 Day Diaries, 9 p.m., TLC
Cash Cab Music, 10 p.m., AXS
Secrets of Polygamy, 10 p.m., A&E
Tuesday, Jan. 9
- - Echo: Season 1 (2024) Disney+
Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli, Netflix
Synduality Noir, Hulu
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, 8 p.m., MTV
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, 9 p.m., MTV
La Brea, 9 p.m., NBC
Big Little Brawlers, 10 p.m., Discovery
Found, 10 p.m., NBC
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Criminal Record: Season 1, Apple TV+
Break Point, Netflix
The Trust: A Game of Greed: Season 1, Netflix
Prison Brides, 9:30 p.m., Lifetime
Booked: First Day In, 10 p.m., A&E
Nine Lives of …, 10 p.m., Vice
Thursday, Jan. 11
- - Ted: Season 1 (2024) Peacock
Champion: Season 1, Netflix
Sonic Prime, Netflix
SkyMed, Paramount+
Taking the Stand, 9 p.m., A&E
Undercover: Caught on Tape, 10 p.m., A&E
Friday, Jan. 12
- - Lift (2024) Netflix [movie]
64% Self Reliance (2023) Hulu [movie]
- - Role Play (2023) Prime Video [movie]
Bluey, Disney+
Destroy All Neighbors, Shudder [movie]
Love Is Blind: Sweden: Season 1, Netflix
The Traitors: Season 2, Peacock
Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, FreeVee
True Justice: Family Ties, 8 p.m., HMM [movie]
Saturday, Jan. 13
2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, 8 p.m., FXX
Girl in the Video, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
A Scottish Love Scheme, 8 p.m., HMM [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 14
2024 Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., The CW
Yellowstone: Season 3, 8 p.m., CBS (*broadcast premiere)
Monsieur Spade, 9 p.m., AMC/AMC+/AcornTV
- - 9 p.m., HBO
Belgravia: The Next Chapter, 9 p.m., MGM
Monday, Jan. 15
Maboroshi, Netflix [movie]
Emmy Awards 2023, 8 p.m., Fox
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Death and Other Details: Season 1, Hulu
June, Paramount+ [movie]
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, 9 p.m., Discovery
Wednesday, Jan. 17
End of the Line: Season 1, Netflix
It Was Always Me (Siempre Fui Yo), Disney+
A Shop for Killers: Season 1, Hulu
Wild Cards: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
Chicago Med, 8 p.m., NBC
Chicago Fire, 9 p.m., NBC
Family Law, 9 p.m., The CW
Chicago P.D., 10 p.m., NBC
Thursday, Jan. 18
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis, Netflix
Double Cross, ALLBLK
Law & Order, 8 p.m., NBC
Law & Order: SVU, 9 p.m., NBC
Botched, 10 p.m., E!
Law & Order: Organized Crime, 10 p.m., NBC
Friday, Jan. 19
The Kitchen, Netflix [movie]
My Loneliness Has Wings (Mi soledad tiene alas), Netflix [movie]
Love on the Spectrum, Netflix
Sixty Minutes, Netflix [movie]
Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story, Hulu
The Woman in the Wall, Paramount+ (*streaming debut)
Hazbin Hotel: Season 2, Prime Video
Transplant, 8 p.m., NBC
Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, 9 p.m., Discovery
Saturday, Jan. 20
Captivating the King: Season 1, Netflix
Betty’s Bad Luck in Love, 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
Dying in Plain Sight, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 21
The Woman in the Wall, 9 p.m., Showtime (*cable debut)
The Way Home, 9 p.m., Hallmark
Love & Translation: Season 1, 19 p.m., TLC
Monday, Jan. 22
Not Quite Narwhal, Netflix
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Season 1, Hulu
Ride, 8 p.m., The CW (*broadcast premiere)
The Bachelor, 8 p.m., ABC
TMZ Investigates, 8 p.m., Fox
America’s Most Wanted, 9 p.m., Fox
Battle on the Mountain: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV
Death by Fame, 9 p.m., ID
The Impact New York: Season 1, 9 p.m., VH1
The Playboy Murders, 10 p.m., ID
20/20 Event Series, 10 p.m., ABC
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, Netflix
Kevin James: Irregardless, Prime Video
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Queer Eye, Netflix
Six Nations: Full Contact, Netflix [movie]
A Real Bug’s Life: Season 1, Disney+
Tell Me That You Love Me: Season 1, Hulu
Rico to the Rescue, 9 p.m., HGTV
Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, 10 p.m., Freeform
Thursday, Jan. 25
- - Griselda: Season 1 (2024) Netflix
Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Netflix
In the Know: Season 1, Peacock
Sexy Beast: Season 1, Paramount+
Son of a Critch, 8 p.m., The CW
Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Season 1, 9 p.m., Lifetime
Friday, Jan. 26
- - Masters of the Air: Season 1 (2024) Apple TV+
- - Expats: Season 1 (2024) Prime Video
- - The Underdoggs (2024) Prime Video [movie]
Hightown, tbd, Starz
Saturday, Jan. 27
Doctor Slump: Season 1, Netflix
Confessions of a Cam Girl, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Swinging Into Love, 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 28
Next Level Chef, 10 p.m., Fox
Monday, Jan. 29
The Claremont Murders, AcornTV
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime, Netflix
The Irrational, 10 p.m., NBC
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down, Netflix
Vanderpump Rules, 8 p.m., Bravo
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Alexander the Great, Netflix
Baby Bandito, Netflix
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Netflix
Wil, Netflix [movie]
Assembled: The Making of Echo, Disney+
Choir, Disney+
FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans, 10 p.m., FX/FXX/Hulu
Farmer Wants a Wife, 9 p.m., Fox
Genius: MLK/X, 9 p.m., Nat Geo/Disney+/Hulu
Three Little Birds, BritBox
Friday, Feb. 2
Kokomo City, 9 p.m., Showtime/Paramount+ [movie]
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Season 1, Hulu
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2, Disney+
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Season 1, Prime Video
Orion and the Dark, Netflix [movie]
The Tiger’s Apprentice, Paramount+ [movie]
Saturday, Feb. 3
A Mother’s Intuition, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Sunday, Feb. 4
66th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
The Harlem Hellfighters, 9 p.m., History
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12, 10 p.m., HBO
Monday, Feb. 5
Below Deck, 9 p.m., Bravo
Wednesday, Feb. 7
The Conners, 8 p.m., ABC
Not Dead Yet: Season 2, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Abbott Elementary: Season 3, 9 p.m., ABC
Judge Steve Harvey, 10 p.m., ABC
Thursday, Feb. 8
Halo: Season 2, Paramount+
One Day: Season 1, Netflix
I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby, 10 p.m., Lifetime
Friday, Feb. 9
The Silent Service Season One – The Battle of Tokyo Bay: Season 1, Prime Video
Saturday, Feb. 10
Abducted off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story, 8 p.m., Lifetime
Sunday, Feb. 11
Stupid Pet Tricks, 5 p.m., TBS
Super Bowl LVIII, 6:30 p.m., CBS
Tracker: Season 1, 10 p.m., CBS
Monday, Feb. 12
Rock Paper Scissors, 5:30 p.m., Nickelodeon
The Neighborhood, 8 p.m., CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola, 8:30 p.m., CBS
NCIS, 9 p.m., CBS
NCIS: Hawai’i, 10 p.m., CBS
Tuesday, Feb. 13
FBI, 8 p.m., CBS
FBI: International, 9 p.m., CBS
FBI: Most Wanted, 10 p.m., CBS
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Love Is Blind, Netflix
The New Look, Apple TV+
Thursday, Feb. 15
Young Sheldon, 8 p.m., CBS
Ghosts: Season 3, 8:30 p.m., CBS
So Help Me Todd, 9 p.m., CBS
Friday, Feb. 16
The Dynasty: New England Patriots, Apple TV+
Life & Beth: Season 2, Hulu
This Is Me …, Prime Video [movie]
S.W.A.T., 8 p.m., CBS
Fire Country, 9 p.m., CBS
Blue Bloods, 10 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Feb. 18
People’s Choice Awards, 8 p.m., Peacock/E!/NBC
American Idol, 8 p.m., ABC
The Simpsons, 8 p.m., Fox
The Equalizer, 8 p.m., CBS
CSI: Vegas, 10 p.m., CBS
What Would You Do?, 10 p.m., ABC
Monday, Feb. 19
Einstein and the Bomb, Netflix [movie]
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Crime Nation: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
Will Trent, 8 p.m., ABC
The Rookie, 9 p.m., ABC
Little People, Big World, 9 p.m., TLC
The Good Doctor, 10 p.m., ABC
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Constellation: Season 1, Apple TV+
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, Apple TV+
Thursday, Feb. 22
Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix
Death in the Dorms, Hulu
Friday, Feb. 23
Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Season 1, Netflix
Through My Window: Looking At You, Netflix [movie]
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy: Season 1, Prime Video
Saturday, Feb. 24
30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 8 p.m., Netflix
Sunday, Feb. 25
39th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, 5 p.m., YouTube
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, tbd, AMC/AMC+
Monday, Feb. 26
The Voice, 8 p.m., NBC
Deal or No Deal Island: Season 1, 9:30 p.m., NBC
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Shōgun, 10 p.m., FX/Hulu
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Survivor, 8 p.m., CBS
Thursday, Feb. 29
Me, Hereafter, Hulu
The Tourist, Netflix
Elsbeth: Season 1, 10 p.m., CBS
February TBD
Me Hereafter, Hulu
BMF: Season 3, 8 p.m., Starz
Spaceman, Netflix [movie]
Sunday, Mar. 3
The Regime, 9 p.m., HBO
Monday, Mar. 4
Queens: Season 1, tbd, Nat Geo
MasterChef Junior, 8 p.m., Fox
So You Think You Can Dance, 9 p.m., Fox
Seeking Sister Wife, 9 p.m., TLC
Tuesday, Mar. 5
The Cleaning Lady, 8 p.m., Fox
Alert: Missing Persons Unit, 9 p.m., Fox
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Supersex: Season 1, Netflix
My 600-lb Life, 8 p.m., TLC
The Masked Singer, 8 p.m., Fox
Animal Control, 9 p.m., Fox
Family Guy, 9:30 p.m., Fox
Friday, Mar. 8
Damsel, Netflix [movie]
Sunday, Mar. 10
96th Academy Awards, 7 p.m., ABC
Tuesday, Mar. 12
7 Little Johnstons, 10 p.m., TLC
Wednesday, Mar. 13
The Amazing Race, 9:30 p.m., CBS
Thursday, Mar. 14
Girls5eva: Season 3, Netflix
9-1-1, 8 p.m., ABC
Grey’s Anatomy, 9 p.m., ABC
Station 19, 10 p.m., ABC
Friday, Mar. 15
Manhunt, Apple TV+
Saturday, Mar. 16
55th NAACP Image Awards, 8 p.m., CBS/BET
Sunday, Mar. 17
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, MGM+
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 8 p.m. TLC
Nolly, 9 p.m., PBS
Alice & Jack, 10 p.m., PBS
Monday, Mar. 18
Photographer, tbd, Nat Geo
Wednesday, Mar. 20
Palm Royale, Apple TV+
Thursday, Mar. 21
3 Body Problem, Netflix
Road House, Prime Video [movie]
Monday, Mar. 25
Lethally Blonde: Season 1, 10 p.m., ID
March TBD
The Thundermans Return, Paramount+ [movie]
A Brief History of the Future, 9 p.m., PBS
Thursday, Apr. 4
Música, Prime Video [movie]
Saturday, Apr. 6
Say Yes to the Dress, 8 p.m., TLC
Sunday, Apr. 7
2024 CMT Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
MaryLand, 9 p.m., PBS
Friday, Apr. 12
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, tbd, Nat Geo
Fallout: Season 1, Prime Video
Friday, Apr. 19
Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, Netflix
Wednesday, Apr. 24
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, 8 p.m., TLC
The Idea of You, Prime Video [movie]
Wednesday, May 15
Blood of Zeus, Netflix
Thursday, May 16
Bridgerton: Season 3, Part 1, Netflix
Bridgerton: Season 3, Part 2, Netflix
Sunday, June 16
77th Annual Tony Awards, tbd, CBS/Paramount+
Thursday, June 27
The Blue Angels, Prime Video [movie]
Friday, July 26
Olympic Games Paris 2024 – Opening Ceremony, tbd, NBC/Peacock
2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Charlotte’s Web, Max
American Rust: Season 2, Amazon Freevee
Interview with the Vampire: Season 2, AMC+
Orphan Black: Echoes, AMC/AMC+/BBC America
Parish, AMC
Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, Bravo
After Midnight, CBS
Matlock, CBS
Poppa’s House, CBS
Jodie, Comedy Central
The Force, The CW
The Great American Bakeover, The CW
The Librarians: Next Chapter, The CW
Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaking, The CW
Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again, Disney+
Dragon Stalker, Disney+
Eyes of Wakanda, Disney+
The Doomies, Disney+
Marvel Zombies, Disney+
Moana: The Series, Disney+
RoboGobo, Disney+/Disney Jr.
Star Wars: The Acolyte, Disney+
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Disney+
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Disney+
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2, Disney+
Tiana, Disney+
Win or Lose, Disney+
X-Men, Disney+
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Disney+
The Jinx: Part 2, HBO
My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child, HBO
The Sympathizer, HBO
Interior Chinatown, Hulu
We Were the Lucky Ones, Hulu
Dance Moms Reunion, Lifetime
Hacks: Season 3, Max
Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Max
The Penguin, Max
Hotel Cocaine, MGM+
The Americas, NBC
Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Netflix
Basma, Netflix [movie]
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Netflix [movie]
Blame the Game, Netflix [movie]
Big Mouth: Season 8, Netflix
Chakda ‘Xpress, Netflix [movie]
City Hunter, Netflix [movie]
Code 8: Part II, Netflix [movie]
Dead Boy Detectives, Netflix
Deliver Me, Netflix
Devil May Cry, Netflix
The Electric State, Netflix [movie]
Escape from Hat, Netflix [movie]
Exploding Kittens, Netflix
A Family Affair, Netflix [movie]
Ferry 2, Netflix [movie]
GTMAX, Netflix [movie]
Havoc, Netflix [movie]
Heart of the Hunter, Netflix [movie]
An Honest Life, Netflix [movie]
In Your Dreams, Netflix [movie]
Irish Wish, Netflix [movie]
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Netflix
Let Go, Netflix [movie]
The Mothership, Netflix [movie]
Monkey Man, Netflix [movie]
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix
The Night Agent: Season 2, Netflix
A Part of You, Netflix [movie]
Pedro Páramo, Netflix [movie]
Players, Netflix [movie]
The Recruit: Season 2, Netflix
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Netflix [movie]
Shirley, Netflix [movie]
Shout It Out Loud, Netflix [movie]
Soweto Love Story, Netflix [movie]
Spellbound, Netflix [movie]
Stolen, Netflix [movie]
That Christmas, Netflix [movie]
The Old Guard 2, Netflix [movie]
Our Oceans, Netflix
Our Living World, Netflix
Ripley, Netflix
The Thanksgiving Text, Netflix [movie]
Thelma the Unicorn, Netflix [movie]
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Netflix
The Town, Netflix
Trigger Warning, Netflix [movie]
Ultraman: Rising, Netflix [movie]
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4, Netflix
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Tomotaka Shibayama film, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Wallace and Gromit film, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Xavier Gens film, Netflix [movie]
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3, Netflix
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Netflix [movie]
The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Roku Channel
500 Days in the Wild, Paramount+ [movie]
1944, Paramount+
2024, Paramount+
Dating Naked, Paramount+
Knuckles, Paramount+
Untitled South Park Movie 1, Paramount+ [movie]
Untitled South Park Movie 2, Paramount+ [movie]
Caillou, Peaocck
Community: The Movie, Peacock [movie]
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Peacock
Those About to Die, Peacock
We Are Lady Parts: Season 2, Peacock
Black, White and Blue, Prime Video [movie]
Citadel: Diana, Prime Video
Divorce In The Black, Prime Video [movie]
Hedda, Prime Video [movie]
Holland, Michigan, Prime Video [movie]
House of Spoils, Prime Video [movie]
The Jealousy Man, Prime Video [movie]
My Spy: The Eternal City, Prime Video [movie]
Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Prime Video
Space Cadet, Prime Video [movie]
Outlander: Season 7, Part B, Starz
SurrealEstate, Syfy
The Joe Schmo Show, TBS
