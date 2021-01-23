Lupin (Netflix) -- S: Omar Sy
Lupin (Netflix) -- S: Omar Sy
As a teenager, Assane Diop's life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didnt commit. 25 years later, Assane will use "Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar" as his inspiration to avenge his father. A Netflix Original Series only on Netflix, January 8.
Re: Lupin (Netflix) -- S: Omar Sy
I watched 2 episode so far and I like the different approach to the heist angle. In other words, the heist wasnt the main plot, which I thought it was initially.
I tried watching with subtitles, which I usually prefer, but I didnt realize the French language was so fast. Not something I ever thought about Sounds dumb, but the subtitles went by too fast for me to read. I have no problem reading subtitles for Chinese films. So I settled for the terrible dubbing.
One criticism I have is the multiple flashbacks. For example, youll get a 2 day flashback and a 1995 flashback, all while jumping to present day, all in the one episode back and forth. So a new scene may have a secondary character and you have to think about which timeline youre watching. Obviously scenes with the main character are more discernible.
