Lupin (Netflix) -- S: Omar Sy

Lupin (Netflix) -- S: Omar Sy

   
Lupin (Netflix) -- S: Omar Sy


As a teenager, Assane Diop's life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didnt commit. 25 years later, Assane will use "Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar" as his inspiration to avenge his father. A Netflix Original Series only on Netflix, January 8.
This has been in the top 10 for two weeks. Five episodes are out now. It was pretty good so far.
Re: Lupin (Netflix) -- S: Omar Sy
I watched 2 episode so far and I like the different approach to the heist angle. In other words, the heist wasnt the main plot, which I thought it was initially.

I tried watching with subtitles, which I usually prefer, but I didnt realize the French language was so fast. Not something I ever thought about Sounds dumb, but the subtitles went by too fast for me to read. I have no problem reading subtitles for Chinese films. So I settled for the terrible dubbing.

One criticism I have is the multiple flashbacks. For example, youll get a 2 day flashback and a 1995 flashback, all while jumping to present day, all in the one episode back and forth. So a new scene may have a secondary character and you have to think about which timeline youre watching. Obviously scenes with the main character are more discernible.
Re: Lupin (Netflix) -- S: Omar Sy
In regards to the flashbacks, props to the casting director. The young/old versions of characters are spot on for all the actors.
