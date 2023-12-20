Your Top shows of 2023

Figured we need another one of these. It's always good to see people's lists because there have been things I missed or didn't know about and got to check out. I will leave it up to you to decide how many you want to list. I think I'll do ten this year.



1. The Last of Us S1 Max

Easily the best show of the year for me. Extremely faithful to the video game and it was extremely well done. Episode 3 was one of the best episodes of television in years. This was a no-brainer for me.



2. Bosch: Legacy S2 Freevee/Amazon Prime

While I think this has been a slight step down from the OG version, I believe this season was a step up from last season. I love the character and hope we get to experience many more seasons of Bosch.



3. Silo S1 AppleTV

I knew very little about this going in. Glad I didn't know much. It was excellent and worthy of being in the top ten. Very interesting premise that makes you want to know more and more every time you watch a new episode.



4. Shrinking S1 Apple TV

This was probably my favorite comedy this year. Absolutely hilarious but also heartwarming and heartbreaking at times. Harrison Ford gives one of his best performances in this. He is spectacular.



5. Platonic S1 Apple TV

This was another one that surprised me how good it was. Seth Rogen plays a character you'd expect him to play but he does well doing it. It hit home since it deals with friendships and family at a point in life where I can relate. The best part of the whole show is the running scooter gag.



6. Jury Duty S1 Freevee

This came out of nowhere and it was amazing to watch. How this all came together was pretty amazing. James Marsden gives a great performance, but Ronald is the true star.



7. Mrs Davis S1 Peacock

This show was a trip. A rogue AI and a nun. It doesn't even make sense but does by the end. It has some fun comedy and some great action. Worthy of checking out.



8. Star Trek: SNW S2 Paramount+

As a sucker for almost anything ST, this was a fun ride. I don't believe it was as enjoyable as S1, but we got some great character development. And the ST shows in general tend to be the best looking and sounding shows on television.



9. Rick and Morty S7 Adult Swim

This felt like a return to form for the show. The new voices took a little while to adjust to, but after a few episodes, it wasn't even on my mind. There were a few excellent episodes and significantly better than last season. That's Amorte was an all time classic and Unmortricken also provided closure to one of the longest plots in the show.



10. Star Trek: Picard S3

While I don't think this was necessarily the best ST, the nostalgia of it with a lot of the TNG legacy case vaulted this into the top 10. It definitely left on the right note that the movies never delivered.



Honrable Mention: Succession S4, For All Mankind S4, Rick and Morty S7, Poker Face S1 , The Bear S2, I Think You Should Leave S3, Perry Mason S2, How To With John Wilson S3, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16, The Night Agent S1, Ashoka S1, Ted Lasso S4, Dave S4, Beavis and Butthead S2, Jack Ryan S3, The Lincoln Lawyer S2, Solar Opposites S4, Loki S2

