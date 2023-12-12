Andre Braugher dead at 61
Andre Braugher dead at 61
Oh no, Im shocked to learn this.
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Oh dang, he was great on B99.
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
way too young.
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
That's sad to hear I'll always remember him the most from Glory.
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Oh no! That's awful.
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Cant believe he was only 61.
RIP, Pembleton.
Weve lost quite a few of the Homicide cast now.
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Lance Reddick and Andre Braugher dying the same year fucking sucks.
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Damn that sucks. He was good in anything I ever saw him in.
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
I just watched him in The Mist film. He played the neighbor.
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
That's a bummer. He was a hell of an actor and SO good on B99.
