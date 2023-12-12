DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Andre Braugher dead at 61

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Andre Braugher dead at 61

   
Old 12-12-23, 08:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,150
Received 3,217 Likes on 2,336 Posts
Andre Braugher dead at 61


Oh no, Im shocked to learn this.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 08:32 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,335
Received 301 Likes on 234 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Oh dang, he was great on B99.

MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 08:38 PM
  #3  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,933
Received 372 Likes on 237 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
way too young.
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 08:39 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,206
Received 342 Likes on 242 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
That's sad to hear I'll always remember him the most from Glory.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 08:45 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Maxflier's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 13,152
Received 216 Likes on 157 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Originally Posted by MLBFan24
Oh dang, he was great on B99.
Its the only thing I really know him from, but yeah he was fucking great on that show.
Maxflier is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 08:51 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 12,474
Received 992 Likes on 713 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
This is terrible, really terrible.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 08:51 PM
  #7  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,669
Received 208 Likes on 159 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61


He was incredible on Homicide.

Three Men and Adena is still one of the best hours of television Ive ever seen.
MrX is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
tommyp007 (12-12-23)
Old 12-12-23, 08:52 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,036
Received 953 Likes on 759 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Oh no! That's awful.
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 08:53 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Abob Teff's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 28,068
Received 1,017 Likes on 707 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Cant believe he was only 61.

RIP, Pembleton.

Weve lost quite a few of the Homicide cast now.
Abob Teff is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 08:56 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,150
Received 3,217 Likes on 2,336 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Lance Reddick and Andre Braugher dying the same year fucking sucks.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 08:56 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 80,749
Received 1,293 Likes on 882 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Damn that sucks. He was good in anything I ever saw him in.
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 09:29 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 37,717
Received 1,104 Likes on 850 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
I just watched him in The Mist film. He played the neighbor.
Why So Blu? is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 09:31 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 72,660
Received 5,509 Likes on 3,767 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
That's a bummer. He was a hell of an actor and SO good on B99.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-23, 09:37 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 16,950
Received 768 Likes on 537 Posts
Re: Andre Braugher dead at 61
Was great on B99. Saw him a lot recently on TV ads for something - just can't remember what the ad was for.
Coral is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.