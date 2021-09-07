Archie (Britbox) -- S: Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant -- EP: Dyan Cannon, Jennifer Grant -- Premieres 12/7/23

Quote: WRITTEN BY Jeff Pope



EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY Jennifer Grant And Dyan Cannon



STARRING Jason Isaacs, Laura Aikman, Harriet Walter, Dainton Anderson, Calam Lynch, Oaklee Pendergast, And Kara Tointon



COMING TO BRITBOX IN NORTH AMERICA STARTING DECEMBER 7TH, 2023



Episodes 1&2 will be released on December 7, followed by Episodes 3&4 on December 14



About ARCHIE



BAFTA(R) Award-winning and Academy Award(R)-nominated screenwriter and executive producer Jeff Pope brings the remarkable, little-known story of the formative years of Hollywood superstar, Cary Grant to screens in this much-anticipated drama. One of the twentieth century's most iconic figures, Cary Grant touched the world with his charm, wit and grace. But few knew Archie Leach, the man behind the name, and the enormous challenges he overcame on his path to stardom. From his troubled childhood to the one overpowering lie that shaped his life, this surprising and emotional drama captures the struggles, fears, loves and losses of Archie Leach - a man who couldn't be further from the character he invented to save himself. Starring Jason Isaacs and executive produced by Jennifer Grant, Cary Grant's daughter, and Dyan Cannon, his ex-wife.



4 episode miniseries that will air over 2 weeks.If you don't know what Britbox is, it's an ITV/BBC streaming service for American viewers. This originally aired a few weeks ago on ITV in the UKI know the vast majority of this forum probably won't watch this because it's on another SVOD service.I have Britbox's 3 month/$10 Black Friday promo with an extra $7.50 cash back from Rakuten. So I'm in on this for at least the next 3 months. And I will check this out. I only recently heard of it. It looks good and pretty well made. I am always interested in productions dealing with Hollywood history.That's cool that they got Grant's ex-wife and daughter involved with this series.