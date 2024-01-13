The Artful Dodger - Limited Series (Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis) Hulu
Absolutely loved this series and altough it was produced as a limited series I need a second season. Unfortunately no one is taking about it. It's funny, the operations are pretty bloody, and the cast has great chemistry.
It has a rottentomatoes critics score of 94% and audience score of 96%. Definitely worth checking out.
It has a rottentomatoes critics score of 94% and audience score of 96%. Definitely worth checking out.
