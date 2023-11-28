The Boys: Mexico -- spinoff in the works

Quote:

The Boys universe is expanding yet again with The Boys: Mexico, a new series offshoot from Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Deadline has learned. Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are set to executive produce and are considering taking on acting roles though neither would be major roles, sources shared exclusively with Deadline.



Details regarding the premise are being kept under wraps.



A search is currently underway for a co-showrunner to join creator, writer and executive producer Dunnet-Alcocer, who is now working on the script. The team behind The Boys: Mexico, which will be shot in the Latin American country, is working on budgets for the new series and they have yet to begin casting, sources said.



The Mexico-set offshoot comes from the main creative auspices behind the other series in The Boys franchise, the motherships developer Eric Kripke and his Kripke Enterprises, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldbergs Point Grey Pictures, Neil H. Moritzs Original Film, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Loreli Alba is expected to oversee for Point Grey.



The Boys, based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, shares a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroeswho are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as godsabuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Voughtthe multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. Its the seemingly powerless against the super-powerful.



Following the breakout success of The Boys, which is headed to Season 4, two spinoff series were released in 2023: the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which premiered in March, and the college-set spinoff Gen V, which recently concluded its first season and has been renewed for Season 2.



The Boys: Mexico is the latest project hailing from rising star Dunnet-Alcocer, who penned the screenplay for the Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios superhero feature film, Blue Beetle. Most recently, he wrote the screenplay for Sonys El Muerto from director Jonás Cuarón. The Queretaro, Mexico native also wrote and executive produced Miss Bala in 2019. Additionally, Dunnet-Alcocer is attached as screenwriter of the Universal Pictures reimagination of Scarface.



Luna and García Bernal are veteran actors whose careers exploded following their collaboration in the hit 2001 Spanish-language feature Y Tu Mamá También directed by Alfonso Cuarón. They have reunited multiple times since then including in Rudo y Cursi (2008) and Casa de Mi Padre (2012).



Most recently Luna joined the Star Wars universe in the Disney+ TV series Andor, a prequel to Star Wars: Rogue One. García Bernal most recently starred in the Amazon bio-drama Cassandro portraying the titular gay wrestler born Saúl Armendáriz.



The longtime friends and collaborators became producing partners in 2018 under their La Corriente del Golfo (The Gulf Stream) banner. Recent projects they produced include the aforementioned Cassandro and the series Pan y Circo hosted by Luna, both for Amazon.