Revisiting Star Trek Voyager
I'm rewatching the series, and enjoying it immensely.
I gather the series isn't regarded highly here, but whatever.
S02E08: Persistence of Vision
This was an engrossing episode.
The ending was a bit of a mindfuck.
S02E13: Prototype
A compelling episode. Really highlighted the rationale behind the prime directive.
The reveal was chilling.
