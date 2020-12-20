DVD Talk Forum

12-20-20, 03:14 AM
wearetheborg
Join Date: Sep 2002
Revisiting Star Trek Voyager
I'm rewatching the series, and enjoying it immensely.
I gather the series isn't regarded highly here, but whatever.

S02E08: Persistence of Vision
This was an engrossing episode.
The ending was a bit of a mindfuck.


S02E13: Prototype
A compelling episode. Really highlighted the rationale behind the prime directive.
The reveal was chilling.
