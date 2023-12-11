DVD Talk Forum

Beacon 23 (MGM+) - S: Headey

Beacon 23 (MGM+) - S: Headey

   
Beacon 23 (MGM+) - S: Headey
Hadnt heard of this, but apparently starts tonight. Some cool visuals and different take on space weapons, which looks cool.

https://youtu.be/yFF22Mgyvzc?si=KBfQ2PYlJXtSeUX7

A man living in the 23rd Century works at a remote "lighthouse" in space that serves as a beacon to help passing ships.
