Beacon 23 (MGM+) - S: Headey

Quote: A man living in the 23rd Century works at a remote "lighthouse" in space that serves as a beacon to help passing ships.



Hadnt heard of this, but apparently starts tonight. Some cool visuals and different take on space weapons, which looks cool.https://youtu.be/yFF22Mgyvzc?si=KBfQ2PYlJXtSeUX7