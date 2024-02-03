SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Should be a good one.
This next promo actually made me laugh out loud.
Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01) H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02) H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03) H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04) H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05) H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06) H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07) H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08) H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09) H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10) H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11) H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
SNL 02/24/24 (S49E12) H: Shane Gillis - MG: 21 Savage
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14) H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Kacey !!!
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
I hope they keep her breastal region covered up, so she can put her comedy chops on display.
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
I would not mind being in the middle of a Sweeney and Kacey sandwich.
I did not know she was a child actor too and appeared in a episode of Heroes.
Probably in the top five of the hottest women in Hollywood
I did not know she was a child actor too and appeared in a episode of Heroes.
Probably in the top five of the hottest women in Hollywood
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Maybe she will promote Immaculate another boring nun horror movie which we don't have enough of these days
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
That was some random ass Gina Gershon
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
I thought Sweeney was good, the writing was terrible.
That was by far the worst Please Don’t Destroy short that I can remember.
Kacey Musgraves was phenomenal..
That was by far the worst Please Don't Destroy short that I can remember.

Kacey Musgraves was phenomenal..
Kacey Musgraves was phenomenal..
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Kacey was amazing as usual. Can't wait for her new album to come out.
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
It would have been a treat if Kacey Musgraves appeared in the Hooters sketch too.
Sydney has some massive jugs dam.
The Bowen Yang straight short was funny.
Sydney has some massive jugs dam.
The Bowen Yang straight short was funny.
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Speaking of Hogwarts... too bad they couldn't remake this.
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13) H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Sydney Sweeney calls her "team" on Monday morning.
"What are people saying online about my hosting SNL?" === "Lots of very positive comments about your tits!" === "What else are they saying?" === " They love Kacey Musgraves."
"What are people saying online about my hosting SNL?" === "Lots of very positive comments about your tits!" === "What else are they saying?" === " They love Kacey Musgraves."
