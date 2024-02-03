DVD Talk Forum

SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves

   
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Should be a good one.



This next promo actually made me laugh out loud.



Season 49 (2023-2024)
SNL 10/14/23 (S49E01)  H: Pete Davidson - MG: Ice Spice (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/21/23 (S49E02)  H: Bad Bunny - MG: Bad Bunny
SNL 10/28/23 (S49E03)  H: Nate Bargatze - MG: Foo Fighters
SNL 11/11/23 (S49E04)  H: Timothée Chalamet - MG: Boygenius
SNL 11/18/23 (S49E05)  H: Jason Momoa - MG: Tate McRae
SNL 12/02/23 (S49E06)  H: Emma Stone - MG: Noah Kahan
SNL 12/09/23 (S49E07)  H: Adam Driver - MG: Olivia Rodrigo
SNL 12/16/23 (S49E08)  H: Kate McKinnon - MG: Billie Eilish
SNL 01/20/24 (S49E09)  H: Jacob Elordi - MG: Reneé Rapp
SNL 01/27/24 (S49E10)  H: Dakota Johnson - MG: Justin Timberlake
SNL 02/03/24 (S49E11)  H: Ayo Edebiri - MG: Jennifer Lopez
SNL 02/24/24 (S49E12)  H: Shane Gillis - MG: 21 Savage
SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
SNL 03/09/24 (S49E14)  H: Josh Brolin - MG: Ariana Grande
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Kacey !!!
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves


I hope they keep her breastal region covered up, so she can put her comedy chops on display.
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
I would not mind being in the middle of a Sweeney and Kacey sandwich.

I did not know she was a child actor too and appeared in a episode of Heroes.

Probably in the top five of the hottest women in Hollywood

Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Will she mention Madame Web at all?
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Originally Posted by windom
Will she mention Madame Web at all?
probably only to joke about what disaster it turned out to be
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Maybe she will promote Immaculate another boring nun horror movie which we don't have enough of these days



Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
I hope we get a remake of this sketch:


Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
That was some random ass Gina Gershon
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
I thought Sweeney was good, the writing was terrible.

That was by far the worst Please Don’t Destroy short that I can remember.

Kacey Musgraves was phenomenal..

Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Kacey was amazing as usual. Can't wait for her new album to come out.



Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
It would have been a treat if Kacey Musgraves appeared in the Hooters sketch too.

Sydney has some massive jugs dam.

The Bowen Yang straight short was funny.


Last edited by JeffTheAlpaca; 03-03-24 at 08:16 AM.
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca
It would have been a treat if Kacey Musgraves appeared in the Hooters sketch too.
Her second performance was just as good in that department.
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Speaking of Hogwarts... too bad they couldn't remake this.


Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
They don't post good videos of the goodnights online

Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Originally Posted by windom
Will she mention Madame Web at all?
Yep, in the monologue.
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Sydney Sweeney calls her "team" on Monday morning.

"What are people saying online about my hosting SNL?" === "Lots of very positive comments about your tits!" === "What else are they saying?" === " They love Kacey Musgraves."
Re: SNL 03/02/24 (S49E13)  H: Sydney Sweeney - MG: Kasey Musgraves
Originally Posted by MrX
I thought Sweeney was good, the writing was terrible.

That was by far the worst Please Dont Destroy short that I can remember.

Kacey Musgraves was phenomenal..
All this.
