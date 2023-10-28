DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning

   
Old 10-28-23, 07:28 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Cardsfan111's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 18,397
Likes: 0
Received 316 Likes on 211 Posts
Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
TMZ reporting...

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning (tmz.com)
Cardsfan111 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:31 PM
  #2  
RIP
 
EddieMoney's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Paradise, USA
Posts: 9,896
Received 50 Likes on 38 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Just saw it. Sad as fuck. RIP Chandler.
EddieMoney is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:33 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 44,939
Received 942 Likes on 751 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Wow that's terrible.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:38 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
JTH182's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 5,691
Received 96 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Damn. Could this BE more upsetting? No.

He had a lot of issues, what a sad story. He'll be missed.
JTH182 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:41 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
philo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2003
Location: under the sofa cushions
Posts: 1,156
Received 101 Likes on 72 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Really sad to hear it. After everything he went through and seeing him talk about it with Diane Sawyer it sounded like he'd finally gotten to a good place in his life.
philo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:42 PM
  #6  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,692
Likes: 0
Received 4,125 Likes on 2,793 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Holy shit.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:43 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 71,750
Received 5,322 Likes on 3,640 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Terrible news. So sad
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:43 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,455
Received 3,082 Likes on 2,246 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
OMG I just saw this news. Holy shit.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:44 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 80,579
Received 1,266 Likes on 859 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
So drowning from OD or heart attack from drug use?
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:44 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,180
Received 661 Likes on 509 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Oh no. This is terrible. I loved him on Friends and I watched all of his new shows that would only last for a season or two.
lwhy? is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:45 PM
  #11  
BDB
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Palm Springs and Los Angeles
Posts: 22,813
Received 94 Likes on 83 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
This is very sad.
BDB is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:54 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 16,697
Received 716 Likes on 504 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Sad, but I kind of expected it at some point (although more drug-relapse related). Can't remember if I had him in the dead pool, but I know I was thinking of including him.
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 07:56 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 42,193
Received 1,389 Likes on 861 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Originally Posted by Deftones
So drowning from OD or heart attack from drug use?
According to reports no drugs were at the scene and no signs of foul play.

Might have just been a straight-up heart attack. So sad - he was always my favorite on "Friends".
Draven is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 08:04 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Cumbernauld Scotland
Posts: 1,078
Received 38 Likes on 31 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
When I was a kid I used to spent a lot of time in the summers wondering around the studios and it was when Friends was in it's beginning years and my sister was a huge fan so when she asked what time they had lunch and what not shed always drag me over there to try to get to see them, Perry started to notice and he'd wave and he'd ask how we were and stuff like that. Always made my sister's day and for that I'll always think of him as a real cool guy.
MR Round is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by MR Round:
Decker (10-28-23), lwhy? (10-28-23)
Old 10-28-23, 08:11 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Perkinsun Dzees's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 3,864
Received 210 Likes on 137 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Stunning news. RIP
Perkinsun Dzees is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 08:21 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
MysterioMan007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 1,044
Received 154 Likes on 102 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
He was my favorite on Friends. It sucks that he had such a hard time throughout his life, only to reach a good place, and then this happens. That Friends reunion wil ultimately be the last time we see the entire cast together. RIP, Matthew Perry. You were a comedic genius.
MysterioMan007 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 08:28 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,571
Received 425 Likes on 329 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Shocking news. He was the funniest cast member on Friends. Never understood why he didn't become a bigger star.

RocShemp is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 08:28 PM
  #18  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 13,235
Received 1,547 Likes on 924 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Very sad news. His past year or so of coming out to talk about the troubles in his life inspired a lot of people.l, a real comeback story. A tragic ending to it all. From what I know, that Friends crew is really tight, that will be tough for his family and his Friends family, indeed.
story is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Goldberg74 (10-28-23)
Old 10-28-23, 08:29 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 80,579
Received 1,266 Likes on 859 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Originally Posted by RocShemp
Never understood why he didn't become a bigger star.

Probably the drugs
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 08:37 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,397
Received 1,050 Likes on 837 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Damn thats crazy. I didnt really watch a lot of Friends but still very sad to hear. RIP.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-28-23, 08:40 PM
  #21  
Moderator
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,652
Received 583 Likes on 377 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
RIP Chandler Bing the best friend there was. This is sad.

I enjoyed his acting.

😢
Goldberg74 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.