Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning

When I was a kid I used to spent a lot of time in the summers wondering around the studios and it was when Friends was in it's beginning years and my sister was a huge fan so when she asked what time they had lunch and what not shed always drag me over there to try to get to see them, Perry started to notice and he'd wave and he'd ask how we were and stuff like that. Always made my sister's day and for that I'll always think of him as a real cool guy.

