Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 18,397
Likes: 0
Received 316 Likes on 211 Posts
Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 44,939
Received 942 Likes on 751 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Wow that's terrible.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Damn. Could this BE more upsetting? No.
He had a lot of issues, what a sad story. He'll be missed.
He had a lot of issues, what a sad story. He'll be missed.
#5
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Really sad to hear it. After everything he went through and seeing him talk about it with Diane Sawyer it sounded like he'd finally gotten to a good place in his life.
#6
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,692
Likes: 0
Received 4,125 Likes on 2,793 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Holy shit.
#7
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 71,750
Received 5,322 Likes on 3,640 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Terrible news. So sad
#8
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,455
Received 3,082 Likes on 2,246 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
OMG I just saw this news. Holy shit.
#9
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 80,579
Received 1,266 Likes on 859 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
So drowning from OD or heart attack from drug use?
#10
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,180
Received 661 Likes on 509 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Oh no. This is terrible. I loved him on Friends and I watched all of his new shows that would only last for a season or two.
#11
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Palm Springs and Los Angeles
Posts: 22,813
Received 94 Likes on 83 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
This is very sad.
#12
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Sad, but I kind of expected it at some point (although more drug-relapse related). Can't remember if I had him in the dead pool, but I know I was thinking of including him.
#13
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 42,193
Received 1,389 Likes on 861 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
#14
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
When I was a kid I used to spent a lot of time in the summers wondering around the studios and it was when Friends was in it's beginning years and my sister was a huge fan so when she asked what time they had lunch and what not shed always drag me over there to try to get to see them, Perry started to notice and he'd wave and he'd ask how we were and stuff like that. Always made my sister's day and for that I'll always think of him as a real cool guy.
#16
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 1,044
Received 154 Likes on 102 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
He was my favorite on Friends. It sucks that he had such a hard time throughout his life, only to reach a good place, and then this happens. That Friends reunion wil ultimately be the last time we see the entire cast together. RIP, Matthew Perry. You were a comedic genius.
#17
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,571
Received 425 Likes on 329 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Shocking news. He was the funniest cast member on Friends. Never understood why he didn't become a bigger star.
#18
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 13,235
Received 1,547 Likes on 924 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Very sad news. His past year or so of coming out to talk about the troubles in his life inspired a lot of people.l, a real comeback story. A tragic ending to it all. From what I know, that Friends crew is really tight, that will be tough for his family and his Friends family, indeed.
#19
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 80,579
Received 1,266 Likes on 859 Posts
#20
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
Damn thats crazy. I didnt really watch a lot of Friends but still very sad to hear. RIP.
#21
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,652
Received 583 Likes on 377 Posts
Re: Matthew Perry (Friends) Dead at 54 from Apparent Drowning
RIP Chandler Bing the best friend there was. This is sad.
I enjoyed his acting.
😢
I enjoyed his acting.
😢
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off