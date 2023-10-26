DVD Talk Forum

Loki (S2E04) - Heart of the TVA - 10/26/23

Loki (S2E04) - Heart of the TVA - 10/26/23

   
Loki (S2E04) - Heart of the TVA - 10/26/23

Re: Loki (S2E04) - Heart of the TVA - 10/26/23
😳

Woah wasnt expecting that ending.

I promise it will all make sense.

Okay, Loki, you better be right.
Re: Loki (S2E04) - Heart of the TVA - 10/26/23
Wtf is going on. The 2nd Loki is confusing as shit.
Re: Loki (S2E04) - Heart of the TVA - 10/26/23
Originally Posted by Deftones
Wtf is going on. The 2nd Loki is confusing as shit.
It is the other side of the scene from the season 2 opener.
Re: Loki (S2E04) - Heart of the TVA - 10/26/23
Originally Posted by emachine12
It is the other side of the scene from the season 2 opener.
i know that, but where/when and why is he there
Re: Loki (S2E04) - Heart of the TVA - 10/26/23
Originally Posted by Deftones
i know that, but where/when and why is he there
Because Loki A was time bouncing at the start. So now we get to see who pruned A just as he found Sylvie. That would be Loki B which means the sacred timeline is more broken than originally thought.
