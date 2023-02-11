Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,758
Likes: 0
Received 4,141 Likes on 2,806 Posts
Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,674
Received 588 Likes on 381 Posts
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
Wow that was a good episode. Things are making sense now. Im actually following it now.
One question at the end of the credits we hear this phrase:
What does it mean?
One question at the end of the credits we hear this phrase:
Spoiler:
You died. Insert your coin loser.
What does it mean?
Last edited by Goldberg74; 11-02-23 at 08:56 PM.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 22,581
Received 495 Likes on 373 Posts
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
That seems like a reference to a video game
#4
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,674
Received 588 Likes on 381 Posts
#5
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
Note: It took a bit of digging to find the meaning of this. So now Lokis producers and writers are turning the audience into Loki with the crazy rabbit hole chasing.
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
Probably the best episode of the series. I hope we get some real movement on the next MCU arc. But probably not.
#7
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
Yeah that was awesome! I feel as excited about the show now as I did in S1. Tom Hiddleston just nails it in every scene.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 22,581
Received 495 Likes on 373 Posts
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
OB’s room in the TVA is the same room that he was using in the branched Timeline.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off