Reload this Page >

Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23

Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23

   
11-02-23, 10:19 AM
Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
11-02-23, 08:44 PM
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
Wow that was a good episode. Things are making sense now. Im actually following it now.

One question at the end of the credits we hear this phrase:
Spoiler:
You died. Insert your coin loser.




What does it mean?
Last edited by Goldberg74; 11-02-23 at 08:56 PM.
11-02-23, 08:56 PM
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
That seems like a reference to a video game
11-02-23, 08:57 PM
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
Originally Posted by whotony
That seems like a reference to a video game
I know we usually hear some thing over the top of a production logo, or some thing like that at the end of the show But it just played over the credits.
11-03-23, 04:12 AM
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
Originally Posted by Goldberg74
Spoiler:
You died. Insert your coin loser.






What does it mean?
We see a Zaniac tie-in arcade game in a bar during the episode. That was the movie Brad was starring in when he was in the branched London timeline. The post credit voice is what players of the arcade game hear on the Game Over screen.

Note: It took a bit of digging to find the meaning of this. So now Lokis producers and writers are turning the audience into Loki with the crazy rabbit hole chasing.
11-03-23, 09:08 AM
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
Probably the best episode of the series. I hope we get some real movement on the next MCU arc. But probably not.
11-03-23, 06:47 PM
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
Yeah that was awesome! I feel as excited about the show now as I did in S1. Tom Hiddleston just nails it in every scene.
11-03-23, 07:36 PM
Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23
OB’s room in the TVA is the same room that he was using in the branched Timeline.
