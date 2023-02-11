Re: Loki (S2E05) - Science/Fiction - 11/2/23

Quote: Goldberg74 Originally Posted by Spoiler: You died. Insert your coin loser.













What does it mean? What does it mean?

We see a Zaniac tie-in arcade game in a bar during the episode. That was the movie Brad was starring in when he was in the branched London timeline. The post credit voice is what players of the arcade game hear on the Game Over screen.Note: It took a bit of digging to find the meaning of this. So now Lokis producers and writers are turning the audience into Loki with the crazy rabbit hole chasing.