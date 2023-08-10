Re: The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread

Quote: Daytripper Originally Posted by I didn't know this. I guess the cast of "SNL" aren't considered actors (?) It's returning next week.

SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.

The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order.

The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. Many are under option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option which the producers have done.

You didn’t know all actors in the U.S. were on strike since July?From the SAG AFTRA website regarding SNL: