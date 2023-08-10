The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
Any word when this is returning? I read somewhere not until early 2024 because of the writers strike. But that ended two weeks ago. Why that long? Don't most shows air 2-3 weeks after they are filmed? Just curious why the writers haven't started writing the new season the moment the strike ended and why they aren't filming now.
#2
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
Any word when this is returning? I read somewhere not until early 2024 because of the writers strike. But that ended two weeks ago. Why that long? Don't most shows air 2-3 weeks after they are filmed? Just curious why the writers haven't started writing the new season the moment the strike ended and why they aren't filming now.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 42,372
Received 2,273 Likes on 1,593 Posts
Re: The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
I don't think any scripted shows will be returning until sometime in 2024, maybe some in February if we're lucky. I don't think they had done much, if any, work on the fall network programs when the writers went on strike, so you'll probably have at least two or three months from pre-production to having the season premieres in the can.
And, on top of that, the actors strike is still ongoing. And, even if that gets resolved, they probably won't be doing much work over the holiday season (Thanksgiving to New Year's Day).
And, on top of that, the actors strike is still ongoing. And, even if that gets resolved, they probably won't be doing much work over the holiday season (Thanksgiving to New Year's Day).
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
#5
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,253
Received 3,035 Likes on 2,213 Posts
Re: The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
From the SAG AFTRA website regarding SNL:
SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.
The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order.
The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. Many are under option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option which the producers have done.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
You didnt know all actors in the U.S. were on strike since July?
From the SAG AFTRA website regarding SNL:
SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.
The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the unions strike order.
The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. Many are under option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option which the producers have done.
From the SAG AFTRA website regarding SNL:
SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.
The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the unions strike order.
The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. Many are under option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option which the producers have done.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off