The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread

   
Old 10-08-23, 11:10 PM
  #1  
The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
Any word when this is returning? I read somewhere not until early 2024 because of the writers strike. But that ended two weeks ago. Why that long? Don't most shows air 2-3 weeks after they are filmed? Just curious why the writers haven't started writing the new season the moment the strike ended and why they aren't filming now.
Daytripper is offline  
Old 10-08-23, 11:11 PM
  #2  
Re: The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
Originally Posted by Daytripper
Any word when this is returning? I read somewhere not until early 2024 because of the writers strike. But that ended two weeks ago. Why that long? Don't most shows air 2-3 weeks after they are filmed? Just curious why the writers haven't started writing the new season the moment the strike ended and why they aren't filming now.
The Writers Strike ended but the actors are still striking
MR Round is offline  
Old 10-08-23, 11:52 PM
  #3  
Re: The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
I don't think any scripted shows will be returning until sometime in 2024, maybe some in February if we're lucky. I don't think they had done much, if any, work on the fall network programs when the writers went on strike, so you'll probably have at least two or three months from pre-production to having the season premieres in the can.

And, on top of that, the actors strike is still ongoing. And, even if that gets resolved, they probably won't be doing much work over the holiday season (Thanksgiving to New Year's Day).
Josh-da-man is offline  
Old 10-08-23, 11:57 PM
  #4  
Re: The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
Originally Posted by MR Round
The Writers Strike ended but the actors are still striking
I didn't know this. I guess the cast of "SNL" aren't considered actors (?) It's returning next week.
Daytripper is offline  
Old 10-09-23, 12:04 AM
  #5  
Re: The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
Originally Posted by Daytripper
I didn't know this. I guess the cast of "SNL" aren't considered actors (?) It's returning next week.
You didn’t know all actors in the U.S. were on strike since July?

From the SAG AFTRA website regarding SNL:

SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.

The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order.

The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. Many are under option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option which the producers have done.
DJariya is offline  
Old 10-09-23, 12:07 AM
  #6  
Re: The Conners (ABC) - Season 6 Thread
Originally Posted by DJariya
You didnt know all actors in the U.S. were on strike since July?

From the SAG AFTRA website regarding SNL:

SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.

The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the unions strike order.

The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. Many are under option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option which the producers have done.
No, I didn't know they were still on strike.
Daytripper is offline  
