Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E08) -- "Under the Cloak of War" -- 7/27/23
UNDER THE CLOAK OF WAR Captain Pike and his crew welcome a Klingon defector aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, but his presence triggers the revelation of some shocking secrets.
Written by Davy Perez. Directed by Jeff Byrd.
