Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S2E03) -- "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow" -- 6/29/23
TOMORROW AND TOMORROW AND TOMORROW — La’An travels back in time to twenty-first-century Earth to prevent an attack which will alter humanity’s future history — and bring her face to face with her own contentious legacy.
Written by David Reed. Directed by Amanda Row.
New episode dropped today. La'An and Kirk hanging out in Downtown Toronto.
