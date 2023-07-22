DVD Talk Forum

DJariya
Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount +) -- The 5th and Final season
Paramount + released a couple of clips to tease the final season. It's coming next year. So a super long way to go.



Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleavland Booker) and Blu Del Barrio (Adira Tal) share a behind-the-scenes sneak peek into Star Trek: Discovery's epic fifth and final season.





Count Dooku
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount +) -- The 5th and Final season
This show started off with the complete fuck-up of giving the Klingons a new look and never recovered.
