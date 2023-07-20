Best Club (from a TV show) To See Live Music

All genres welcome! Check out diverse acts ranging from The Cramps to Christina Aguilera at The After Dark.



No cover when the house band Dingoes Ate My Baby play The Bronze, but watch your neck!



Get your Emo on when Death Cab For Cutie does a set at The Bait Shop.



Some wicked 90s rock is coming your way at P3. Liz Phair, The Donnas, and The Flaming Lips all performed there.







