Best Club (from a TV show) To See Live Music
Best Club (from a TV show) To See Live Music
All genres welcome! Check out diverse acts ranging from The Cramps to Christina Aguilera at The After Dark.
No cover when the house band Dingoes Ate My Baby play The Bronze, but watch your neck!
Get your Emo on when Death Cab For Cutie does a set at The Bait Shop.
Some wicked 90s rock is coming your way at P3. Liz Phair, The Donnas, and The Flaming Lips all performed there.
re: Best Club (from a TV show) To See Live Music
The Talon (Smallville): Live acts included Remmy Zero, Steadman, Lifehouse, The All American Rejects & One Republic
re: Best Club (from a TV show) To See Live Music
Chili Peppers and Aerosmith have played at Moe's Tavern (formerly Moe's Cavern)
re: Best Club (from a TV show) To See Live Music
whiskey a go go. <End thread> Everyone from the Doors, Led Zep, Joplin Muddy Waters, GoGos Tom Petty, Mudcrutch Robby Krieger recently played, white stripes, Hard to get more iconic aside for CBGB but I think they were more punk new wave specific. I think the Trubador may be in that realm too but I dont follow that venue close enough to be sure.
