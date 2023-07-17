DVD Talk Forum

Goliath (Paramount +/Showtime) -- 3-part documentary on NBA star Wilt Chamberlain





GOLIATH is a three-part documentary series examining the historic life, career and impact of Wilt Chamberlain, one of the greatest and most misunderstood athletes of all time. Utilizing groundbreaking artificial intelligence to recreate Chamberlains voice to narrate his own words and archival footage provided by the Wilt Chamberlain Estate, GOLIATH tells the definitive story of Chamberlains remarkable life and how he fits into the fabric of American history. The series premieres on Friday, July 14 on demand and on streaming platforms for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME



So this premiered last week. All 3 parts are now available.

I watched the 1st part last night. Lots of amazing footage and good interviews with journalists, Wilt's surviving family and friends.

Pretty amazing how Wilt dealt with being teased for his height and also I had no idea he had a speech impediment. In interviews I've seen with him, he sounds really articulate.

It is a little weird that they used AI to recreate Wilt's voice for some of the narration. But, it sounds good.
