Project Greenlight: A New Generation (Max) -- Premieres 7/13/23
Project Greenlight: A New Generation (Max) -- Premieres 7/13/23
PROJECT GREENLIGHT logline: A reinvention of the critically acclaimed original Miramax Television and HBO series, PROJECT GREENLIGHT focuses on the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Executive Producer Issa Rae along with Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood serve as mentors throughout the season. PROJECT GREENLIGHT pulls back the curtain on the filmmaking process from start to finish, offering a unique, 360-look into selected director Meko Winbush's experience as she directs her first feature film, GRAY MATTER.
· PROJECT GREENLIGHT principal on-camera talent: Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Montrel McKay, Sara Rastogi, Jax Clark, Meko Winbush, Jeanette Volturno, Yolanda T. Cochran and Celia Khong.
I'm interested. I liked the original series. I think the last season I did watch was John Gulager winning and he directed 3 Feast movies. But, the ones who made out bigger were the writers of the Feast movies. They ended up on the Saw and Collector series.
I just looked at IMDB and it looks like the last winner of the show from 2015 hasn't worked since then. Guess his career didn't pan out. Gulager looks like he's still working in low budget movies.
Last edited by DJariya; 06-22-23 at 12:54 AM.
Re: Project Greenlight: A New Generation (Max) -- Premieres 7/13/23
I've watched the last season years ago and the first three seasons just recently on youtube in the worst quality imaginable. When I watched the season with Gulager I was surprised to see one of the losers in round 1. Sera Gamble and her writing partner were former strippers and had a script based on their experiences but lost out. Later both of them became writers on Supernatural, with Gamble even becoming the showrunner for a couple of seasons.
Watching the old seasons was kind of cringe, when the praised Harvey Weinstein all the time.
Watching the old seasons was kind of cringe, when the praised Harvey Weinstein all the time.
Re: Project Greenlight: A New Generation (Max) -- Premieres 7/13/23
I loved Season 2 where Damon & Affleck spent the whole season trying to decide if young Shia LaBeouf, just off of Holes, was destined to be the next big thing or if he was fucking crazy. Turns out : Both!
