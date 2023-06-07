Deadloch (Amazon)
Deadloch (Amazon)
I don't frequent this forum much, so apologies if the thread title doesn't have the "correct" format, but surprised to find that there's no thread on this.
A comedy crime drama from Australia (Tasmania), I have enjoyed the hell out of it so far. One episode to go; I didn't realize that Amazon was releasing them weekly, I started it thinking the whole season was there, so disappointed to find out last night that I needed to wait a few days for the final episode!
Anyone else watching?
Re: Deadloch (Amazon)
I'm watching it as well. I'll be honest, many of the characters are so unlikable and many don't act like "normal" people. It feels that the characters do things to just annoy the audience (i'm looking at you Cath). Seriously, the Coroner and the Chief would have been replaced in real life. However, I do enjoy Big Eyes and Dulce. Everyone else is just nails on chalkboard bad. I'm going to finish it now cause I'm curious to see how they wrap it up. Eddie's story about her partner getting eaten by a crocodile that caused everyone in the police to not hate her didn't elicit any emotion other than WTF? It's really a time waster.
Re: Deadloch (Amazon)
It seems you're viewing it through the lens of a realistic crime drama, when it is very much a comedy IMO. Ridiculous unrealistic characters are way more acceptable in comedies.
I don't think it's great, but I have laughed a good bit and enjoyed it.
Re: Deadloch (Amazon)
I added it to the queue since I like "Outback Noir" sort of stuff. Mystery Road, that show with Thomas Jane I forget what it's called, and a film with Eric Bana called The Dry were great. Mystery Road also got a tv series order, as well.
