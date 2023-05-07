DVD Talk Forum

Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
This comes out on July 6

This is allowed in CA.

WTF?

Just when you thought the little league dad was the bane of human existence.

Exposing the shocking world of youth MMA and folllow two child fighters over several years and their quest to win the Youth MMA championship as they wrestle demons at home and battle for glory in the cage




https://www.aetv.com/schedule?month=7&day=16&year=2023
Re: Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
From the picture, I assume striking isn't allowed? They aren't wearing gloves.
Re: Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
Maybe it is so controversial they can't put a trailer on Youtube?
Re: Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
Ugh, disgusting.
Re: Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
What next- Bum Fighting 2023? For those who don't recall Bum Fighting here is an explanation.
