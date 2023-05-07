Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 21,176
Received 553 Likes on 464 Posts
Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
This comes out on July 6
This is allowed in CA.
WTF?
Just when you thought the little league dad was the bane of human existence.
https://www.aetv.com/schedule?month=7&day=16&year=2023
This is allowed in CA.
WTF?
Just when you thought the little league dad was the bane of human existence.
Exposing the shocking world of youth MMA and folllow two child fighters over several years and their quest to win the Youth MMA championship as they wrestle demons at home and battle for glory in the cage
https://www.aetv.com/schedule?month=7&day=16&year=2023
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: NJ
Posts: 18,352
Received 351 Likes on 210 Posts
Re: Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
From the picture, I assume striking isn't allowed? They aren't wearing gloves.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 21,176
Received 553 Likes on 464 Posts
Re: Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
Maybe it is so controversial they can't put a trailer on Youtube?
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,655
Received 1,425 Likes on 1,008 Posts
Re: Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
Ugh, disgusting.
#5
Senior Member
Join Date: Feb 2002
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Posts: 688
Received 18 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Kids in a Cage Youth MMA fighting A&E series
What next- Bum Fighting 2023? For those who don't recall Bum Fighting here is an explanation.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off