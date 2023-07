Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23

Spoiler: Priscilla is a Skrull and Nick knows it.



Gravik shows the Skrull Council the “Super Skrull Machine” and that’s that… no demonstration (that we see).



Talos stabs Gravik through the hand and Gravik “heals” himself after… I didn’t know Skrull could heal like that. Is that Extremis at work? Sure looks like it.



Gravik used the UN plane as a way to out the mole.



Gaia is the mole and Gravik takes her “out” but have a theory on that.



Um… okay… I’ve got more questions than answers now… and I’m not quite sure the direction they’re going.So…Now if I were a Skrull (and I know that a disguised Skrull “reveals” themselves upon death) killing a known Skrull, I would make sure they were dead by popping a few more rounds or some other sure fire method to confirm the kill.What keeps a Skrull that’s been shot from playing “opossum” by changing after falling to make the other think they’d killed them.Just a thought.Well, we’re halfway now and I don’t think we’re going to get as deep a story as we want.