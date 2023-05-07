Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,859
Likes: 0
Received 3,818 Likes on 2,592 Posts
Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
#2
Moderator
Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
Um okay Ive got more questions than answers now and Im not quite sure the direction theyre going.
So
Now if I were a Skrull (and I know that a disguised Skrull reveals themselves upon death) killing a known Skrull, I would make sure they were dead by popping a few more rounds or some other sure fire method to confirm the kill.
What keeps a Skrull thats been shot from playing opossum by changing after falling to make the other think theyd killed them.
Just a thought.
Well, were halfway now and I dont think were going to get as deep a story as we want.
So
Spoiler:
Priscilla is a Skrull and Nick knows it.
Gravik shows the Skrull Council the Super Skrull Machine and thats that no demonstration (that we see).
Talos stabs Gravik through the hand and Gravik heals himself after I didnt know Skrull could heal like that. Is that Extremis at work? Sure looks like it.
Gravik used the UN plane as a way to out the mole.
Gaia is the mole and Gravik takes her out but have a theory on that.
Gravik shows the Skrull Council the Super Skrull Machine and thats that no demonstration (that we see).
Talos stabs Gravik through the hand and Gravik heals himself after I didnt know Skrull could heal like that. Is that Extremis at work? Sure looks like it.
Gravik used the UN plane as a way to out the mole.
Gaia is the mole and Gravik takes her out but have a theory on that.
Now if I were a Skrull (and I know that a disguised Skrull reveals themselves upon death) killing a known Skrull, I would make sure they were dead by popping a few more rounds or some other sure fire method to confirm the kill.
What keeps a Skrull thats been shot from playing opossum by changing after falling to make the other think theyd killed them.
Just a thought.
Well, were halfway now and I dont think were going to get as deep a story as we want.
#3
Senior Member
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: boston, ma, usa
Posts: 314
Likes: 0
Received 19 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
Spoiler:
Definitely Extremis-related, he's either in process or has become a Super Skrull. We've seen his arms become Groot-like in the trailers. Trailers (pre ep 1) have also shown scenes with Emilia Clarke that have not been on yet, so she aint dead.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 22,244
Received 441 Likes on 340 Posts
Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
I have a feeling that guy is already a SuperSkrull which I’m not really happy about because they were created as an adversary to the FF
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 41,520
Received 2,002 Likes on 1,427 Posts
Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
I thought the first couple of episodes were good, but this one seemed like it dragged.
Still following the Star Wars/MCU Disney+ series formula where it feels like they taking a two-hour movie script, stretching and bloating it out to six or more hours, and slashing the budget to the bone.
Still following the Star Wars/MCU Disney+ series formula where it feels like they taking a two-hour movie script, stretching and bloating it out to six or more hours, and slashing the budget to the bone.
#6
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 1,797
Received 144 Likes on 104 Posts
Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
Spoiler:
Without remembering the scenes in the trailers... I figured she wasn't dead as she is now a Super Skrull (from being next to the machine when it was activated).
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off