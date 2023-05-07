DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23

   
Old 07-04-23, 06:39 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,859
Likes: 0
Received 3,818 Likes on 2,592 Posts
Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23

dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-05-23, 10:18 AM
  #2  
Moderator
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,340
Received 477 Likes on 306 Posts
Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
Um okay Ive got more questions than answers now and Im not quite sure the direction theyre going.

So
Spoiler:
Priscilla is a Skrull ﻿and Nick knows it.

Gravik shows the Skrull Council the Super Skrull Machine and thats that no demonstration (that we see).

Talos stabs Gravik through the hand and Gravik heals himself after I didnt know Skrull could heal like that. Is that Extremis at work? Sure looks like it.

Gravik used the UN plane as a way to out the mole.

Gaia is the mole and Gravik takes her out but have a theory on that.


Now if I were a Skrull (and I know that a disguised Skrull reveals themselves upon death) killing a known Skrull, I would make sure they were dead by popping a few more rounds or some other sure fire method to confirm the kill.

What keeps a Skrull thats been shot from playing opossum by changing after falling to make the other think theyd killed them.

Just a thought.

Well, were halfway now and I dont think were going to get as deep a story as we want.
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-05-23, 01:40 PM
  #3  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: boston, ma, usa
Posts: 314
Likes: 0
Received 19 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
Spoiler:
Definitely Extremis-related, he's either in process or has become a Super Skrull. We've seen his arms become Groot-like in the trailers. Trailers (pre ep 1) have also shown scenes with Emilia Clarke that have not been on yet, so she aint dead.

﻿
blairwitchfan is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by blairwitchfan:
Goldberg74 (07-05-23), Meathead (07-06-23)
Old 07-05-23, 09:40 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
whotony's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 22,244
Received 441 Likes on 340 Posts
Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
I have a feeling that guy is already a SuperSkrull which I’m not really happy about because they were created as an adversary to the FF
whotony is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by whotony:
cultshock (07-06-23), Thos19 (07-06-23)
Old 07-05-23, 10:21 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 41,520
Received 2,002 Likes on 1,427 Posts
Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
I thought the first couple of episodes were good, but this one seemed like it dragged.

Still following the Star Wars/MCU Disney+ series formula where it feels like they taking a two-hour movie script, stretching and bloating it out to six or more hours, and slashing the budget to the bone.
Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-06-23, 06:40 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 1,797
Received 144 Likes on 104 Posts
Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23
Originally Posted by blairwitchfan View Post
Spoiler:
Definitely Extremis-related, he's either in process or has become a Super Skrull. We've seen his arms become Groot-like in the trailers. Trailers (pre ep 1) have also shown scenes with Emilia Clarke that have not been on yet, so she aint dead.



﻿
Spoiler:
Without remembering the scenes in the trailers... I figured she wasn't dead as she is now a Super Skrull (from being next to the machine when it was activated).

Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Platonic (Apple TV+) - S: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne - premieres 5/24/23

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.