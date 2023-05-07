Re: Secret Invasion (S1E03) - "Betrayed" - 7/5/23

Spoiler: Priscilla is a Skrull ﻿and Nick knows it.



Gravik shows the Skrull Council the Super Skrull Machine and thats that no demonstration (that we see).



Talos stabs Gravik through the hand and Gravik heals himself after I didnt know Skrull could heal like that. Is that Extremis at work? Sure looks like it.



Gravik used the UN plane as a way to out the mole.



Gaia is the mole and Gravik takes her out but have a theory on that.



Um okay Ive got more questions than answers now and Im not quite sure the direction theyre going.SoNow if I were a Skrull (and I know that a disguised Skrull reveals themselves upon death) killing a known Skrull, I would make sure they were dead by popping a few more rounds or some other sure fire method to confirm the kill.What keeps a Skrull thats been shot from playing opossum by changing after falling to make the other think theyd killed them.Just a thought.Well, were halfway now and I dont think were going to get as deep a story as we want.