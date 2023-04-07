TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
I was watching Glass Bottom Boat(MGM 1966) starring Doris Day,Rod Taylor (available on YouTube,no physical media as far as I know which isn't much) and out of the clear blue sky Abner and Glady's(the first Glady's) Kravitz(from Bewitched) appeared in two scenes.
I could see where a real life married couple appearing on other shows(tv or movies) together but not too much with a fictional married tv couple.
I could see where a real life married couple appearing on other shows(tv or movies) together but not too much with a fictional married tv couple.
Re: TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
Not a movie.
Jenna Elfman and Thomas Gibson appearing as a couple in the first season 9 episode "Nice To Meet You" of "Two and a Half Men" in 2011.
Gibson and Elfman were previously Dharma and Gregg.
Re: TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
Don't think this is what you're looking for but I had a laugh when Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohen showed up at Thomas and Marth Wayne in BvS right after the whole infamous scene on The Walking Dead.
Re: TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
Re: TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
Maybe not what youre looking for, but Hallmark movies have done this kind of gimmick casting to appeal to nostalgia buffs: Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross (Family Ties), Teri Hatcher and James Denton (Desperate Housewives), Eriq LaSalle and Gloria Rueben (ER), and probably others.
Re: TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
Kerry Bishé & Scoot McNairy
Argo
Halt and Catch Fire
Re: TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
OOH! OOH! I got one! I love these two as a Movie/Show couple. I know it's not really what you meant but..
Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Kyle Bornhiemer:
"She's Out of My League" as "Dylan and Debbie" (Hilarious scene stealing couple at that )
"Avenue 5" as "Mia and Doug"
Re: TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
They didn't appear in a movie together but were more famously known as TV mother/son Ma Clavin/Cliff Clavin(Cheers) appeared in the movie Outland(never in the same scene) which came out at least two years before Cheers started(but not sure when Ma Clavin first appeared).
Re: TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
Sort of the reverse of your question, but Jason Alexander and Julia Louise-Dreyfus played a married couple in North. Turns out George and Elaine would have produced Elijah Wood.
Re: TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?
