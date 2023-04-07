TV couple appearing together in unrelated movie?

I was watching Glass Bottom Boat(MGM 1966) starring Doris Day,Rod Taylor (available on YouTube,no physical media as far as I know which isn't much) and out of the clear blue sky Abner and Glady's(the first Glady's) Kravitz(from Bewitched) appeared in two scenes.



I could see where a real life married couple appearing on other shows(tv or movies) together but not too much with a fictional married tv couple.