2010's Tom Hanks CNN Series 5/7/2023
2010's Tom Hanks CNN Series 5/7/2023
Now I feel a little older today
It did not happen that long ago but a lot of things and changes happened in that era.
Funny they are covering 2020 too?
They should save that for the 2020's series.
I will skip the episode that covers politics.
https://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2...y-7-at-9pm-et/
From Emmy® Award-winning executive producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog, CNN Original Series The 2010s premieres with a special two-hour episode on Sunday, May 7 at 9pm ET/PT. CNN audiences are invited to look back at the 2010s, a turbulent era marked by political and social upheaval, culminating in the single most dramatic year of the 21st century: 2020.
The 2010s is an immersive examination of the decade that gave us Instagram, President Barack Obama, marriage equality, Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and Trumpism. The seven-part series features rich archival footage and interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Benny Blanco, Bill Kristol, CNN Anchor Chris Wallace, CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, David Remnick, Este Haim, CNN Host Fareed Zakaria, FINNEAS, Fiona Hill, Jemele Hill, Lena Waithe, Maggie Haberman, CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju, Rami Malek, Reince Priebus, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Anchor and Senior National & International Correspondent Sara Sidner, Ted Sarandos, Tom Hanks, CNN Political Commentator Van Jones, Vince Gilligan and many more. The 2010s kicks off with a two-hour special exploring what has become known as the second golden age of television. The series will air regularly on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.
Re: 2010's Tom Hanks CNN Series 5/7/2023
That decade for me was special - 3 World Series championships for the SF Giants.
Re: 2010's Tom Hanks CNN Series 5/7/2023
Ah the 2010s, it was the best of times, it was the blurst of times.
Re: 2010's Tom Hanks CNN Series 5/7/2023
I remember the 2010s like it was 3 years ago.
Re: 2010's Tom Hanks CNN Series 5/7/2023
The early years of the 2010''s were a lot more fun than the last remaining years.
Several people I knew died in the later years.
