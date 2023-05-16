SisterS (IFC / AMC+) - created by and starring Sarah Goldberg - premieres 5/17/23
SisterS (IFC / AMC+) - created by and starring Sarah Goldberg - premieres 5/17/23
There's nothing more authentically Irish than the messy bonds of friendship and family.
SisterS, a comedy-drama about how the absence of a parent in childhood can affect life in your thirties and the macabre humor that can come with trauma, premieres May 17th on IFC and AMC+.
An IFC and Sundance Now Original dramedy created by, written by, and starring Emmy Award-nominee Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Susan Stanley (Hotel Amenities). The series centers on two women, born continents apart, in Canada and in Ireland, who discover they are half-sisters and embark on a road trip to find their alcoholic father. Real-life best friends Goldberg and Stanley make their writing debuts and star. Emmy Award-nominee Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso, Alan Partridge) is establishing director and is set to direct the first three episodes of the six-part series.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Sarah Goldberg
· Susan Stanley
CREW INFORMATION:
· Declan Lowney as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Sarah Goldberg as CRTR/EP
· Susan Stanley as CRTR/EP
