DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX) -- Season 16 Thread -- premieres 6/07/23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX) -- Season 16 Thread -- premieres 6/07/23

   
Old 04-27-23, 12:41 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 1,666
Received 123 Likes on 88 Posts
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX) -- Season 16 Thread -- premieres 6/07/23
... and we're finally back! The mayhem returns 6/7/23.



https://deadline.com/2023/04/its-alw...xx-1235339634/
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-23, 01:12 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 16,031
Received 552 Likes on 387 Posts
Re: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX) -- Season 16 Thread -- premieres 6/07/23
I hope it's better than the last season.
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-23, 01:34 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,062
Received 260 Likes on 203 Posts
Re: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX) -- Season 16 Thread -- premieres 6/07/23
Nice, looking forward to it.

I used the A Womans Right to Chop - I have to look at you - argument on my coworker who wanted to change her eyebrows to the fake ones (get them professionally done)

I was joking of course, but I think she changed her mind and will keep her normal eyebrows!
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
RIP: Jerry Springer - Dead at 79

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.