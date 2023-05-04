The Diplomat (Netflix) -- S: Keri Russell -- Premieres 4/20/23
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,586
Received 2,474 Likes on 1,834 Posts
The Diplomat (Netflix) -- S: Keri Russell -- Premieres 4/20/23
THE DIPLOMAT
A new political drama series starring Keri Russell, premiering on Netflix April 20, 2023
About THE DIPLOMAT:
Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home... less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight - all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell.
Starring: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh
Guest Starring: Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T'Nia Miller, Miguel Sandoval
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: The Diplomat (Netflix) -- S: Keri Russell -- Premieres 4/20/23
Add to my list, but Im already behind on other things Ive already started, along with things already out that I havent gotten around to watching.
