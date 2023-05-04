DVD Talk Forum

The Diplomat (Netflix) -- S: Keri Russell -- Premieres 4/20/23

The Diplomat (Netflix) -- S: Keri Russell -- Premieres 4/20/23

   
The Diplomat (Netflix) -- S: Keri Russell -- Premieres 4/20/23


THE DIPLOMAT

A new political drama series starring Keri Russell, premiering on Netflix April 20, 2023

About THE DIPLOMAT:

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home... less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight - all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell.



Starring: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh

Guest Starring: Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T'Nia Miller, Miguel Sandoval


8 episode season.

Add to my list, but Im already behind on other things Ive already started, along with things already out that I havent gotten around to watching.
