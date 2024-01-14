True Detective: Night Country (S4E01) -- Season Premieres -- "Part 1" -- 1/14/24
True Detective: Night Country (S4E01) -- Season Premieres -- "Part 1" -- 1/14/24
True Detective: Night Country (4.01 - Part 1)
When night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace; to solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves.
Airdate: Sunday 14th January 2024
6 episode season that will air weekly.
If you don't have linear HBO, it will of course be on Max the same day.
Currently at 93% with 70 reviews
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/true_detective/s04
