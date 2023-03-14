The Mandalorian (S3E03) - Chapter 19: The Convert - 3/15/22
The Mandalorian (S3E03) - Chapter 19: The Convert - 3/15/22
re: The Mandalorian (S3E03) - Chapter 19: The Convert - 3/15/22
Id really be ok with this series ending. That was possibly the most pointless piece of new Star Wars media to date. The show is narratively bankrupt; Grogu just appears in scenes at this point to continue selling merchandise.
re: The Mandalorian (S3E03) - Chapter 19: The Convert - 3/15/22
Decent 10 min episode.
I'd be perfectly fine with Bo Katan taking over from here.
