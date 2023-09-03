Robert Blake dead at 89
Robert Blake dead at 89
I looked at Blake's work and he's best known for his TV work in the 70s it seems and In Cold Blood. The vast majority of his older work was way way before anyone on this forum's time unless you're age 65+
Seems like he's best known for Baretta. Baretta was kind of before my time. I was a small child when it aired. I may have seen a repeat here and there as a kid, but recall nothing about it. Just a cheesy 70s cop procedural.
I think he will best be remembered as an acquitted accused murderer.
