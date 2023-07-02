Amazon orders Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard spin-offs from Bosch creators
Amazon orders Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard spin-offs from Bosch creators
Re: Amazon orders Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard spin-offs from Bosch creators
Sounds like J. Edgar with the feds in Miami, Renee doing L.A. cold case work.
Re: Amazon orders Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard spin-offs from Bosch creators
I'm down with that!
Re: Amazon orders Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard spin-offs from Bosch creators
Oh fuck yeah! More Jamie Hector is always a good thing.
I assume that means we get an introduction to Ballard this season?
Also damn it Netflix of depriving us of a complete Bosch universe!
Re: Amazon orders Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard spin-offs from Bosch creators
Here's the series descriptions from the article:
Here are details about the two new proposed Bosch spinoffs:
“Untitled J. Edgar” Show
- Logline: A police drama following Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamourous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.
- EPs: Michael Connelly, Larry Andries
- The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ.
- Logline: Detective Renee Ballard is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division. Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community. Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.
- EPs: Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood
- The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine R
